‘Said She Looked Like Michael Jackson’: Britt McHenry Was Defending Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow’s Honor During Drink Toss Episode At Wizards Game

Brittany May McHenry launched her career as the host of a show on WTTG Fox 5 in Washington, DC and she’s also worked for ESPN as a correspondent and has been a commentator on Fox Nation.

The 40-year-old, most recently worked as a press advisor in the U.S. State Department under the second Trump Administration. It was a post she held for less than two months before being asked to resign following an incident where she was seemingly publicly intoxicated and threw a drink on a man at a Washington Wizards game.

Trump’s former press advisor Britt McHenry defends herself throwing drink at fan at Wizards game, which led to her resignation. The former sports reporter says fans were heckling Milwaukee Bucks’ Kyle Kuzma’s wife, model Winnie Harlow, who has as vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune condition that causes patches of skin to lose their pigment (Screenshot IG/@brittmchenry/Getty)

Page Six reported that a source close to the situation claimed McHenry “had been drinking throughout the evening” prior to the verbal altercation and drink-tossing incident at the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks game on October 21, 2026.

McHenry was forced to resign, but that didn’t erase the embarrasment to herself and the presidency with her Zues TV/Real Housewives actions. Anyway you shape it, most NBA fans felt her behavior was unbecoming of a Presidential press advisor.

Her postgame presser was even worse.

Former White House Press Advisor Britt McHenry Explains Drink Toss That Led To Firing

Almost a week after the incident, McHenry took to Instagram (@brittmchenry) to explain what happened during the incident, interact with the netizens on her timeline and explain why she was the victim in the situation.

“Hey everyone, I want to tell you what happened at the Wizard’s game last week,” McHenry said in her opening. “I went to meet my friend Andrew who flew in from Los Angeles. He’s a huge Wizards fan and we have gone to many sporting events together. We are not dating. He’s just a great human. We’re good friends and he bought the tickets and I wanted to see him.

It started with the man in front of us in what looked like a knockoff Patagonia vest yelling horrible things at Kyle Kuzma about Kuzma’s fiancee who is Winnie Harlow, she’s a model. Now Kyle Kuzma used to play for the Wizards now he plays for the Bucks…It was egregiously loud. And quite frankly not the type of behavior I have seen in the multitude of games I have covered as a journalist or been there as a fan,” McHenry explained.

“He’s saying things like ‘Kuzma you suck because your girl’s hideous’ and he made comments about her skin condition…said she looked like Michael Jackson. Said just vile things about her.”

McHenry then describes how she interjected herself into a situation that had nothing to do with her.

“I then made a snarky comment,” McHenry says before admitting that she probably shouldn’t have said anything. “And everybody laughed. I just said, ‘Oh I’m sure your girlfriend’s very beautiful right?’

A guy in that row who was with that man… or not, turned to me and said, ‘why don’t you shut the f*ck up you dumb b*tch.’ To which I said to him, McHenry continued, ‘I wasn’t even talking to you, who are you?’”

McHenry says that’s where everything escalated.

“So Andre and I very quickly go up the stairs into the terminal area where the concessions are, and an usher named Donald comes to us and offers to move us,” she added.

McHenry then explains that Andrew paid almost $300 apiece for the tickets so “why should we have to move because these men around us can’t behave and are heckling and harassing me,” McHenry justifies to her viewers.

McHenry says she decided to stay in her current section, and in hindsight she wishes “she would have left.”

Britt McHenry Says She Was Sticking Up For Kyle Kuzma & Winnie Harlow

According to McHenry, the people in the section started throwing things at her and her friend, “drinks and Andrew is next to me and the main agitator says something truly vile to me about what should be done to me, allegedly about getting gang r*ped outside, and that is when I threw the rest of my beer in that direction, turned around and said, ‘Drew, let’s get out of here.’

Once I turned, all of those guys started pelting us with towels, their drinks, poor Donald got hit. I’m sorry Donald and they eject the main agitator guy. They throw him out. I decided to leave and Drew was going to come with me.”

McHenry says she told Drew to stay and watch the rest of the game and meet her at a restaurant next door to the arena.

“I was sticking up for Winnie Harlow a woman that I admire and many girls look up too and I was sticking up for myself,” she said on video.

From the description of events, it seems that McHenry and everyone else involved knows that she stuck her head into somebody else’s business and suffered the consequences for it. Her drinking-tossing incident is merely the result of events she put in motion all by herself.

Fans React to Britt McHenry Explanation For Tossing Drink On Fan

Fans poured into the comments, with some defending McHenry and others accusing her of acting in a very privileged manner, as if people were beneath her.

“Probably should just never throw a drink on someone for any reason,” one fan warned in the comments.

“Yeah you make up things to defend your actions. Clearly learned from the administration yourself. All disgusting,” another person commented on Instagram.

McHenry didn’t refrain from engaging with the comments.

“Had someone with me who can corroborate all of this. Why would I want to talk to these dudes to begin with?,” McHenry replied, obviously forgetting that she addressed the person first.

“The heckler didn’t say anything about your mom or sister? So you have nothing to defend yourself with! They are just words!!! You don’t have a job now, and the players have millions. Who looks stupid now?,” one netizen asked McHenry, who simply replied, “I’m a multi-millionaire. I’ll be fine.”

McHenry’s carefree attitude towards the entire situation and her refusal to admit that she was in the wrong led to fans accusing McHenry of being delusional. The fact that she also tried to disparage the heckler’s clothes was also very telling.

“Yea I don’t believe one thing you said,” a fan commented. “Who cares what brand he was wearing.

“White Privilege gone wrong,” one netizen wrote in the comments.

There were some fans who flipped the narrative on McHenry’s behalf into a damsel in distress situation and began blaming her friend Drew for not protecting her and standing up to the hecklers that she addressed first.

“Your friend Drew didn’t like stand up for you. Or like check that guy. You should always feel safe with the person you’re with,” one concerned fan said.

McHenry never addressed whether or not she was intoxicated or why she resigned, but she did make it clear that she was defending Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma’s honor. Strange situation all around for McHenry, whose career as Trump’s press advisor is over due to her ill-advised actions.

