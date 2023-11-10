NBA Rookie Meter 2 | New Orleans Pelicans Sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins Becomes Second Rookie To Score 30 Points In A Game This Season

It’s time to rank rookies after another week in the NBA.

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans, SG

Hawkins, who’s arguably the best shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft, helped lead the UConn Huskies to their fifth national title in 24 seasons last April.

Now knocking down long-range bombs near the French Quarter, the smooth-shooting Hawkins is showing why many likened his skill set to that of Hall of Fame shooter Ray Allen.

In a loss to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, the former DeMatha Catholic High School standout had his best game as a pro with 31 points (seven threes).

Jordan Hawkins and Victor Wembanyama Are Only Rookies To Score 30 This Season

He joined the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama as one of the two rookies to score at least 30 points in a game this season.

This season he’s averaging 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per game.

Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters, “He’s fearless. When he’s open he’s going to shoot it. He’s aggressive.”

Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder, F/C

The rangy unicorn has shown a plethora of unique skills in just a short time. Able to play and guard multiple positions, Holmgren is a chess piece for the young, rising OKC Thunder team. Along with guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the uber- talented trio could wreck the league for a long time.

This season Holmgren, who sat out last season because of a foot injury, is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds and nearly three blocks per game. He’s also shooting nearly 56 percent, 54 percent from three, and 90 percent from the free throw line.



Victor Wembanyama, SA Spurs, C/F

The No.1 overall pick has looked the part most nights thus far, and although he struggled mightily in his first trip to Madison Square Garden, the Frenchman has been as advertised. Leading all rookies in scoring, field-goal attempts, free throws and blocks, Wemby has been a real presence on both ends for the young, and inexperienced Spurs.

There’s no doubt that he’ll have to get stronger, and he will over time. Lack of strength hasn’t stopped him from averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and nearly three rejections per game.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons, F

The Pistons Swiss Army knife has been doing it on both ends since day one. Blessed with elite athleticism that’s helped him lead all rookies in rebounding with nine per game. That athleticism and grit has also shown in Thompson’s great defense that’s getting noticed around the league.

Warriors star Draymond Green talked to reporters about Ausar and other rookies recently.

“I feel a way about the Thompson twins and Wemby, because those guys are making it much harder for me to continue to make All-Defensive teams,” Green said.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks, C

Drafted for his elite rim protection, rim running and athleticism, Lively has been a bright spot for the 6-2 Mavs. The former Duke standout and No. 1 overall recruit is providing Jason Kidd’s team with the things it lacked all last season.

He’s averaging 9 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game. If there were a stat for shots changed around the rim he’d likely lead it or be near the top.

Former NBA center and one-time NBA champion Tyson Chandler had this to say about Lively, following a workout with him:

“He reminds me of myself.”