NBA Rookie Meter 1 | Pistons Ausar Thompson Showing An All-Around Skill Set Leaving Other Rooks In The Dust

The NBA season is back, and we’re ranking the top rookies on the hardwood.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons, SG/F

The supremely athletic Thompson has been great on both ends for the young Pistons. An opening-night starter for first-year head coach Monty Williams, Thompson has shown the versatility that made him the No. 5 overall pick in June’s draft.

In 30 minutes of playing time nightly, Thompson is leading all rookies in rebounds (9.6) and assists at nearly four per game. While his shooting and offense are still very much a work in progress, he’s still averaging nearly 11 points per game as well.

Williams talked to reporters this about his prized rookie following a 118-102 win over the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 28.

“He’s gonna grow not just in games but in film sessions, walkthroughs. He absorbs information well,” Williams said.

Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder, C/F

This is technically Holmgren’s second year on the Thunder’s roster, but he missed the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury. Now the thin man is playing a vital role alongside team stalwarts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, and doing it well. Holmgren is averaging a solid 15 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field and 53 percent from three.

Not to be overlooked is Holmgren’s shot-blocking ability which he was lauded for coming out of Gonzaga. He’s swatting nearly three shots per game (2.6) thus far this season.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs, C/F

The 7-foot-4 Wemby has been as advertised as he continues to get comfortable playing in the NBA after spending his entire life playing in Europe. He’s consistently shown flashes of what made him the unquestioned No. 1 overall pick in June’s draft. After some lean years following the retirement of Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, plus Kawhi Leonard leaving the Alamo, fans once again have something to cheer about.

In four games this season Wemby is averaging a solid 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 46 percent shooting.

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Magic Johnson talked about how Wemby is in the perfect place to be developed.

“Wembanyama landed at the right place because Popovich has already developed Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, guys who are international players, and he knows what to do with those type of guys.”

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets, F

Often compared to Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who also happens to be Miller’s favorite player, the former Alabama standout has shown on different occasions why he’s been looked at that way. Blessed with elite athleticism and a great handle, Miller’s game is very much like George’s right now, and as he continues to work on his solid but not great jump shot it could become even more like PG13’s.

Thus far this season Miller has fit nicely alongside Hornets stars LaMelo Ball and PJ Washington. Being mentored by veteran forward Gordon Hayward daily doesn’t hurt either.

Miller is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and two assists per game, on 46 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from three.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks, C

When the Mavs chose the former Duke standout, immediately you could envision him rim-running and catching lobs from superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. That’s exactly what he’s done, as well provide high energy and rim protection for a team that’s long been devoid of those type things. In the team’s season-opening win over the Spurs, all the hype was about the aforementioned Wembanyama, but it was Lively who had the best night with 16 points and ten rebounds.

The Mavericks are one of two remaining unbeaten teams — the other is the Celtics in the NBA at 4-0, and Lively’s 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game are a huge reason why.