NBA Player RJ Hampton Openly Admits To Having Various Burner Accounts To Defend His 7.0 PPG Career Average At Least Once A Month Because Nobody Else Will Do It

Social media has made it much easier for fans to come for athletes. How hard is it to log onto a social media platform and say what you want to about whomever you want to, and in most instances have no repercussions for your actions. Well, athletes are no longer sitting back and letting that happen, in fact, one NBA player in particular openly admitted to having burner accounts to come back at fans when they say things he feels are inappropriate.

RJ Hampton Has Multiple Burner Accounts On Social Media?

Detroit Pistons guard RJ Hampton, who was recently traded to the Motor City by the Orlando Magic, was pretty brash when mentioning he had burners during a recent episode of his “Young Person Basketball Podcast.”

Hampton actually gloated that his accounts are alive and kickin’, and he’s still got his main pages as well.

“Mine’s still active too, and I be active on my page too,” the newly acquired Piston said on his podcast. “If you really paid attention, you might be able to find it, but it’s definitely there. I have a burner on Instagram, TikTok, not Snapchat, and Twitter” “Honestly, it’s probably like once a month I was going to defend myself. I think that’s it. I don’t care, who else gonna defend me if I don’t defend myself?”

RJ Hampton says he has an active burner account on instagram, TikTok and twitter



“I don’t care, who else gonna defend me if I don’t defend myself”



Sounds like Hampton has a little bit of the Kevin Durant syndrome going on, creating burner accounts to go back and forth with fans whose opinion shouldn’t bother him to that level.

KD Is The Burner Account Originator

If anyone knows about the burner account situation it’s Kevin Wayne Durant, who infamously got caught using them back in 2017 after he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in that much ballyhooed move felt around the basketball world.

As Durant attempted to tell why he left OKC from a burner account he accidentally responded from his main Twitter account. It opened a can of worms and showed that Durant had long been using burners to respond to fans.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — idk (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Following this mishap it’s believed that Durant dropped the fake accounts, and just began to say what he felt from his main one. Something Hampton doesn’t seem interested in doing since he was upfront with his fake accounts.

Today’s Athlete Is So Sensitive

Unfortunately, this social media era, which also includes the coddling of athletes, has made many of them so sensitive. It’s to the point where they can’t take any criticism. Why is it important for a person fortunate enough to play a sport for a living and make tremendous bank, to respond total strangers?

It’s mind-boggling the things athletes do nowadays, and while they’re human, there’s just no need to even engage in a Twitter fingers fisticuffs with fans. Even with burner accounts.

