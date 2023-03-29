Olympian Lolo Jones Posts Video Of Gruesome Injury She Says Is Bone Poking Through Skin

World champion and United States Olympic athlete Lolo Jones turned to social media last week to share about an injury she sustained, saying in resulted in part of her left shin bone sticking through her skin.

Today was a day. pic.twitter.com/wGxIrVru9c — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) March 24, 2023

What Is Lolo’s Latest Injury?

The 40-year-old hurdler and bobsledder shared a photo on Twitter on Thursday, March 23 with the caption, “my bone sticking thru my shin. Trainers taking me to get X-ray see if I needed surgery.”

Jones didn’t share any other material via social media; the only thing we seem to know is that she was on the track when the injury occurred. But if you ask her to choose, she’d prefer a bobsled crash.

“This hurt more than a bobsled crash,” Jones said. “I would take a Bobsled crash at 90 mph over seeing my shin bone again.”

That’s quite the perspective from Jones. The pain in the new leg injury is so great she’d rather crash in a violent bobsled accident.

Rough Start To 2023

It’s been a rough start to the year for Jones, who revealed she had three male online stalkers at the beginning of the year.

“In the last year I’ve had three different male stalkers,” Jones wrote in her post, which included a somber selfie taken inside her car. “Three times now where guys have crossed the line, jeopardized my and my friends safety [and] altered my life. “One guy broke into the Olympic training center and stayed overnight in hopes to find me. Another guy has continued to harass my friends in attempts to reach me. And lastly, a guy stalked my house and told the police he knew me from Instagram and I invited him to come live with me.”

Jones also returned to USA Track and Field and qualified for Indoor Nationals earlier this year in her signature hurdles event, but hurt herself at the end of her warm-ups and pulled out of the meet.

“I pulled out of USA indoor champs race. I Felt great warming up but I landed weird on my last block start and couldn’t get my leg to calm down before the the prelims,” Jones tweeted. “Nothing is on the line for indoors so I don’t want to risk blowing my leg out. I’ll see everyone outdoors.”

I Pulled out of USA indoor champs race. I Felt great warming up but I landed weird on my last block start and couldn’t get my leg to calm down before the the prelims. Nothing is on the line for indoors so I dont want to risk blowing my leg out. I’ll see everyone outdoors — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) February 18, 2023

It is unclear how long her recovery will take and if she has enough time to get right mentally and physically to prepare for U.S. Outdoor Championships in July.

Jones is often reduced to a punchline due to her celebrity status and lack of Olympic medals — though she is a four-time world champion. Then there is her ubiquity in media profiles and her decision to remain a virgin until she is married. This is America, so everyone has an opinion on everyone else’s sex life.

Despite all that, Jones continues to train and work as a world-class athlete. Qualifying for the Olympics in two different sports is a tremendous accomplishment and despite the lack of Olympic medal success, she is in the top percentile of athletes in the world.