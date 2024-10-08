‘Be Careful Who You Have A Baby With’: NBA Player R.J. Hampton Caught On Video Verbally Abusing His Son’s Mother Tiffany Jeffcoat Of TikTok Fame

NBA player RJ Hampton hasn’t seen his career play out as he’d probably like. The former five-star prospect who chose to play overseas for a season instead of attending college, was a first-round pick of the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 NBA draft.

While he’s bounced around playing for four NBA teams and with multiple G-League affiliates, he has managed to stay connected to the league.

G-League Player RJ Hampton In Viral Video Domestic Dispute With BM

Currently a member of the Delaware Blue Coats, which is the G-League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, Hampton is in some hot water for a video that recently surfaced of Hampton berating his ex-girlfriend, whom he also shares a 13-month-old son with.

What’s arguably the most disturbing part of the video is how Hampton denied punching or slapping ex-Tiffany Jeffcoat but hasn’t denied putting hands on her in the past.

RJ Hampton has been facing significant backlash after his ex girlfriend, Tiffany Jeffcoat, posted videos online accusing him of irresponsible behavior towards their one year old son, Halo.



Tik Tok Star Tiffany Jeffcoat And NBA Player RJ Hampton Hampton Trade Barbs In Video

During the argument, which Jeffcoat filmed for her over 1.5 million TikTok followers, Hampton repeatedly called her out of her name, among other things. Jeffcoat claimed that she and the couple’s son Halo had traveled some 11 hours so he could see the son.

In the video, as Jeffcoat attempted to talk to Hampton, the former star at suburban Dallas’ Little Elm High School could be heard replying, “Shut the f— up talking to me, b—. I don’t care if you have me on recoding, I could care less.”

Jeffcoat also claimed that she has evidence of his alleged physical abuse, which Hampton didn’t exactly refute, saying, “Get the f— out of here with that s—. Who the f— is going to care about that… they’re bruises.”

Which Jeffcoat claimed came from Hampton physically abusing her.

Hampton’s response was pretty revealing:

“Of course they didn’t… did I punch you? Did I slap you? So shut the f— up.”

Jeffcoat insinuated that while Hampton did not punch her, he still put his hands on her.

“Just because you didn’t punch me doesn’t mean that’s ok. WOW…”

Jeffcoat reportedly called the police on Hampton after he allegedly disappeared with their son. Her claims were Hampton has never spent more than “30 minutes” with their child, so how would he know what to do with him.

“I’ve never in my life experienced anything like this and I pray that nobody else has to. All I have to say is be careful who you have a baby with,” Jeffcoat added.

Not A Good Look For R.J. Hampton’s Struggling Career

If it’s one thing the NBA frowns upon it’s domestic violence, and from the sounds of it Jeffcoat is alleging that was an issue when she and Hampton dated. No matter what, the way Hampton talked to Jeffcoat in the video doesn’t help his cause in trying to prove his innocence. Now we’ll see how the Blue Coats decide to handle Hampton, who was once thought of as a basketball prodigy.

At some point these professional athletes have to be smarter about who they date and who they have children with as well.