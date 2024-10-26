“I’m Gonna End Up Alone” | NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Doubts He’ll Ever Remarry Following 2011 Divorce From Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the most dominant big man to ever play the game. The four-time NBA champion and one-time NBA MVP also become pretty dominant in the business world as well. An owner of everything from Reebok to JC Penney, Five Guys restaurants and other things in between, the former LSU Tigers legend has done well in his post-NBA business life.

He’s also a co-host of the ever popular “Inside The NBA” on TNT along with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. The crew is currently in its final season, and O’Neal is set to make a decision on what’s next for him. In the meantime he’s spending his time pushing the Reebok brand, and he even made a recent appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast “Unapologetically Angel.” There he discussed his love life or lack there is and how he sees it playing out.

Unapologetically Angel X Shaq



https://t.co/U6D7scQtxP



Tune in to Ep.8 of ‘Unapologetically Angel’ with Angel Reese who is joined by NBA Legend #Shaq as they talk about the #WNBA , first impressions, and SO MUCH MORE! pic.twitter.com/DZ55U1Z3mc — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) October 24, 2024

The Diesel Thinks He’ll Be Alone For Good

Following his highly publicized divorce from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson in 2011, O’Neal the bigger than life star has been pretty coy about his love life. During his appearance he told Reese, “I’m gonna end up alone. I already know it. Because y’all be making rules up as you go along. There is no handbook on how to be the perfect man or perfect husband … and y’all be making sh-t up without telling us.”

“If I’m not physically seeing somebody — me the Diesel — and I’m with you everyday and you know my schedule, it shouldn’t matter what I’m doing on my phone,” he said. “It’s not cheating and then you can’t tell me that’s worse than cheating. It’s not. I just don’t understand that.”

“I already know I’m going to end up alone. … Nobody can understand me because I’m weird,” Shaq added.

Shaq saying this is odd when he himself mentioned that one of the reasons why his marriage failed was because of his own infidelities. And, based on his logic, it was cheating because he didn’t mention that it was only on his phone, which he considers to be OK.

Shaq's advice on dating athletes 🫢



Watch full episode here: https://t.co/fHGqH7276y pic.twitter.com/hN0ihyvxNz — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) October 24, 2024

O’Neal Finally Gives Caitlin Clark Her Flowers

After discussing his love life, O’Neal then shifted gears and surprisingly heaped praise on Reese’s archrival Caitlin Clark in front of Reese, whom he signed to Reebok in 2023. In the past he did credit Clark for her talent and what’s she’s done for the women’s game, but never in a conversation with Reese.

O’Neal stressed that a huge part of being enamored by Clark is the same thing that draws fans to Steph Curry, they do things you’ve never seen before (logo threes).

Over a month ago he called the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year “the real deal.”

“Clark does everything right. I never spoke about her before because Angel Reese is my girl but I can truthfully say — Caitlin Clark is for real. I’m watching her play and I’m trying to be upset but she makes the right pass, makes the right play.”

If only O’Neal could’ve made the right play in his love life maybe he wouldn’t sound like he’s gonna always be alone.