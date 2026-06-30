‘Lucky That Drunk Had Zero Backup’: Fans Clown NFL Free Agent Najee Harris’ Tough Guy Act On Livestream With N3on

Running back Najee Harris apparently has hit rock bottom. After spending his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers making playoff runs and surpassing the 1,000-yard mark, he only played three games last season for the Los Angeles Chargers, with 14 carries for just 61 yards, due to an Achilles injury.

RELATED: Was A Theory On Who Killed Tupac Shakur Part Of The Early Recruiting Of Steelers Running Back Najee Harris By UCLA’s Then-Coach Jim Mora?

Now he’s looking for a new team.

As he continues to return from injury, Harris has found a new hobby of hanging out with popular streamer N3on, who is apparently the hottest thing going. His previous big hitter was LaVar Ball straight from his home. Ball announced that he had divorced from his wife Tina of 29 years, shortly after losing his leg via medical amputation. Cries of support followed from people sympathetic to the fact that Ball nursed his wife through a stroke she suffered in 2017 and remained by her side.

People who may not have known the popular streamer got familiar with him because of that video.

RELATED: ‘Women Are Fickle Creatures’: Fans Show Sympathy For LaVar Ball, Who Nursed Wife Through Stroke Then She Left Him After 29 Years

Najee Harris Hanging With Streamer N3on

Now a new video has surfaced of N3on and Harris having a conversation after some guy walked by them and said, “you suck, bro,” in the middle of a livestream, as the two walked down a hallway at a recent San Francisco Giants game.

The caption to the video was embellished for shock engagement, but many NFL fans didn’t find anything entertaining about Harris’ appearance with the streamer. Or what he said afterward.

Wild: Chargers star RB Najee Harris almost THREW HANDS after a drunk guy confronted him and N3ON on live stream.



"I woulda beat the f**k outta him"



Harris was ready to teach him a lesson 😤 pic.twitter.com/kMctjg41C7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 29, 2026

Harris Threatens To Beat Up Drunken Heckler

“Wild: Chargers star RB Najee Harris almost THREW HANDS after a drunk guy confronted him and N3ON on live stream. “I woulda beat the f**k outta him” Harris was ready to teach him a lesson,” the caption read.

Wild: Chargers star RB Najee Harris almost THREW HANDS after a drunk guy confronted him and N3ON on live stream.



"I woulda beat the f**k outta him"



Harris was ready to teach him a lesson 😤 pic.twitter.com/kMctjg41C7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 29, 2026

As the video shows, a guy walked past and could have easily been talking to N3on, but Harris must have felt a way because he asked the young streamer who the guy was talking to.

Then Harris asked the security, “why he say that?”

Security responded, saying “He’s just drunk.”

Harris, seemingly dedicated to delivering some good content, replied: “Man I woulda beat the f**k outta him.”

Then Harris asked the streamer if that’s what happens to him usually during these events. N3on said, “No … not any more.”

The bruising running back’s bravado picked up even more as they got further away from the heckler and he says, “I ain’t gonna let a n–ga walk past me and say uh … ‘You suck.’”

Then proceeded to demonstrate what he would to anyone that came at him like that, by grabbing the streamer by his Giants jersey and mashing him into the wall.

A surprised N3on said, “So you throw hands wirth a MFer.”

Harris said, “Yeah I do” while throwing some phantom punches.

Fans Clown Najee Harris’ Thug Life Livestream Appearance

It was indeed pure comedy to the fans.

“Moving around with internet streamers like N3on will only bring public embarrassment & unnecessary drama to your brand,” one user commented. “Najee living the thug life now that his career is over,” another prematurely commented. “This dorky kid with all his wanna be hard ass security. Love how Najee is taking the job searching seriously,” a third fan chirped. “Almost threw hands….WHEN?? What are we talkin about here!” one netizen said in response to the overblown video caption.

There were those fans who wouldn’t mind seeing a fight, with some thinking Harris could hold his own against a drunk heckler.

“I feel like Najee prob can’t fight tho,” a fan said. To which another replied: “Najee’s lucky that drunk had zero backup or he’d have gotten starched on camera, these big name RBs stay soft until it’s safe to talk tough.”

Maybe Harris is transitioning into a new career. Streaming and podcasting seems to be the route for former pro athletes looking to stay in the public eye these days.