Music Icon Tina Turner Passes Away At Age 83, Sports World Shows Love

Legendary music icon Tina Turner, dubbed the “Queen of Rock & Roll,” has died at the age of 83. People from all walks of life are paying respects to the music legend, including the world of sports.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement from Turner’s official Facebook page read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

People From The NBA Community Pay Their Respects

Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had seen Turner in concert multiple times and said her live shows were among the best he’s ever seen.

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth.”

pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Longtime NBA journalist and 2016 Curt Gowdy media award recipient David Aldridge called Turner a “legend.”

pic.twitter.com/DXFfteK5nQ — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 24, 2023

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was giving her briefing when she learned of the news and reflected on Turner’s career.

“Tina Turner was an icon, a music icon who had many stages, many amazing moments in her career,” Jean-Pierre said. “Very sad to hear the news. I was a huge fan of Tina Turner. As you can see from my reaction, that is the first I’m hearing of it. And it is a massive loss, massive loss to the communities that that loved her, certainly to the music industry.”

Like A Phoenix Risen From The Ashes

Turner rose from very humble beginnings and overcame a horrifically abusive marriage to become one of the greatest and most popular female artists of all time.

In 1986, 10 years after she left her abuser husband Ike Turner, Tina sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss where she had evolved to as a person and artist. It had been two years since the release of the wildly successful “Private Dancer” album that gave us the classic single “What’s Love Got Do With It.”

You could always feel the emotion in Turner’s songs and performances. They weren’t just words she came up with to fit a melody or harmony. They were born from life experiences, often extremely difficult ones. But no matter good or bad, she took you on an emotional journey.

“But if I had been that kind of person, do you think I could sing with the emotions I do?” Turner said in 1986. “You sing with those emotions because you’ve had pain in your heart.”

Through unimaginable hardships Turner emerged like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

“I’m not surprised, because I’ve always wanted this. And I won’t stop until I get that respect. I may not ever get it completely, because my life has been too hard so far,” Turner said when asked at the time if she’s surprised by how her life has turned out. “But I’ve gotten a taste of what that respect is probably like, and I like it. I may not be able to get that class, because I didn’t act my life, I lived it. I am Tina Turner.”

Ike and Tina Turner were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and she was inducted as a solo artist in 2021. “Tina,” the musical based on her life story, opened on Broadway in 2018.

She is preceded in death by her sons Craig and Ronnie, who died in 2018 and 2022, respectively, and survived by her husband Erwin Bach.