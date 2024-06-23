Move Over Leland Henry: Malakhi Dudley Is A 6-foot-5, 340-Pound 14-Year-Old With Scholarship Offer From Auburn University Already

Malakhi Dudley is a rare specimen. At 14 years old, he’s just beginning his freshman year in high school and already has an offer to Auburn coming out of Edwards Middle School.

Before you shake your head or criticize the recruiting process understand that Dudley is already 6 feet 5 and, according to Prepredzone.com, he’s 340 pounds.

According to a study by hortonbarbell.com, offensive lineman in the NFL average almost 6 feet 5 and 315 pounds per player. Dudley has the physical makeup to play in the league right now at 14.

The monstrosity hails from Conyers, Georgia, with a population of less than 20,000. He will start classes at Heritage High School, which enrolls approximately 1,900 students, in August.

The Generals compete on the AAA level in Region 7 and reportedly they have an entire game plan designed around running the ball toward their left tackle. Some records might be broken in Georgia.

NFL offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is considered one of the best in the game and he’s 6-6, 312 pounds at 22 years of age.

Dudley measures at about the same height and about 15 pounds heavier. As far as truly understanding the game goes, Dudley is still four years away from a commitment, so that time will be valuable as his body matures into manhood.



College programs are flocking because of his abnormal size. His skill level is yet to be determined. In addition to Auburn, Liberty, powerhouse Georgia, Cal, and a plethora of others, Power Five institutions already have Dudley on their radars.

Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton was the first to offer Dudley a scholarship earlier this week. Thornton was named the offensive line coach at Auburn on Dec. 22, 2022. He came to Auburn after two years in the same capacity at Ole Miss, where he helped the Rebels rank in the top 10 nationally in total offense each year.

It’s sure to be Dudley’s first offer of many and as long as his body holds up and he stays injury-free, he will probably be the most sought-after lineman in the country by his junior year.

Naturally, the young player has a lot to learn about technique and developing at the position, but what you can’t teach is his size and incredible strength.

The freshman recently put up 405 pounds on the squat rack, and with access to a weight training program in high school, Dudley will become even stronger, as he’s already dominating older players all over the country due to his incredible size.

Dudley appears to be the football version of 12-year-old Leland Henry, the 6-foot, 210-pound baseball player from Houston, Texas, who captivated baseball fans when he participated for Team USA in last summer’s U-12 World Cup in Taiwan.

These kids are growing bigger and bigger every day.