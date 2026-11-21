LSU women’s basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley is no longer facing felony charges stemming from her arrest following an alleged confrontation with police during postgame traffic control in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors dropped two felony charges against Fulwiley on Friday, including aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. The decision followed a review of the circumstances and evidence surrounding the incident, which occurred Nov. 14 after LSU’s football game against Texas.

According to the arrest report, an officer approached Fulwiley after allegedly observing her weaving through traffic. The officer claimed she drove forward, striking him with her vehicle, before fleeing the scene. Fulwiley disputed that account, insisting in since-deleted posts on X that she never hit an officer.

The initial police account indicated that the officer sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention. However, prosecutors later noted that the officer had no injuries or bruises. Louisiana State Police said it agreed with the DA’s decision after reviewing the evidence.

The three remaining misdemeanor charges — flight from an officer, resisting an officer and disobedience to police — have been referred to a pretrial diversion program. Fulwiley can have those charges dismissed upon successfully completing the program.



East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors dropped two felony charges against LSU women’s basketball player Milaysia Fulwiley, routing three remaining misdemeanors into a pretrial diversion program. Jemele Hill is questioning why the police reported false information. (Getty Images)

The revelation that Fulwiley did not intend to strike an officer caught the attention of former ESPN host Jemele Hill, who weighed in on X. The outspoken sports commentator questioned why the initial police account, which claimed Fulwiley injured an officer with her car, was being treated as a misunderstanding rather than a false statement.

“Why is it when the cops lie, it’s minimized as a mistake, ‘confusion,’ or mischaracterization? In their initial statement, they straight up lied and said Milyasia Fulwiley injured an officer with her car,” Hill wrote.

Other Charges Against Fulwiley Changed

The three remaining misdemeanor charges — flight from an officer, resisting an officer and disobedience to police — were referred to a pretrial diversion program, which will result in their dismissal if Fulwiley successfully completes it.

Fulwiley has since apologized to the officers, her family and the LSU community. However, her return to the court under head coach Kim Mulkey remains uncertain. Her bond does not impose any travel restrictions, and she is scheduled to appear in court again on March 22, 2027.

Fans Have Plenty to Say About the Cops Lying

It didn’t take long for fans to take to social media to voice their varying opinions on the matter.

“THEY LIE! It’s part of their culture! Can’t be a police officer without a badge and a bag of lies,” a fan said.

“If she wasn’t a big star they would have kept LYING and hit her with the felony charges. When cops lie like it ruins lives. It’s criminal behavior and they should be imprisoned,” another fan said.

“I live in Baton Rouge and I’m not surprised at all by anything Louisiana police do. Look at what they did to Kyren Lacy,” a fan commented.

“From their view, the badge gives them the power to lie and break the law without consequence,” another fan mentioned.

“Lying is part of the blue wall culture. At my job, I hear about cops who on the regularly lie & cost the city millions with their arrogance & entitlement,” a person replied.

“Remember how they described killing George Floyd,” a fan quipped.

“This is the norm. We’ve seen this before, from golfers to football players. Cops lie all the time,” another user spewed.

What’s Next for Fulwiley?

While the legal process plays out, Fulwiley has missed LSU’s recent games, including Monday’s win over Troy and Thursday’s matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson. Mulkey has declined to discuss Fulwiley’s status, leaving her availability for LSU’s next game against Belmont on Monday, Nov. 23, uncertain.

The dynamic senior guard who’s in her second season with LSU, after two years with South Carolina, Fulwiley has averaged 17.8 points per game across four appearances and remains projected as a top-10 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.