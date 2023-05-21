Mike Tyson Hints At Jamie Foxx’s Alleged Condition By Accident And If He Will Still Play Him In Tyson Biopic

As the world wonders about the condition of Jamie Foxx, one of his celebrity friends has had a slip of the tongue when it comes to the ongoing speculations about his health status. In a recent interview with the “Valuetainment: PBD” podcast, Mike Tyson made mention of what others have hinted at regarding the cause behind a reported “medical complication” for Jamie Foxx.

When host Patrick Bet-David asked Tyson if he was following “what’s going on with Jamie Foxx,” Tyson replied, “He’s not feeling well.”

Bet-David said, “Something’s going on with him?” and Mike Tyson replied, “Yeah, they said stroke; I have no idea what happened to him.”

Don’t Push Tyson Too Hard

It is unclear if Tyson quickly realized that he might have said too much, but Tyson clarified and attempted to move on from the subject.

The host pressed on and later in the show Tyson became agitated which you do not want to have happen when sitting next to a man once considered “the baddest man on the planet.”

“Hey listen, if we don’t know by now they don’t want us to. You know, man; come on, stop,” Tyson said to create a hard stop on the Jamie Foxx health questions.

For years, the entertainer has worked on producing a movie on his former friend, with the actor playing the titular character. The project has been in the works for more than a decade, and recently gained traction as a potential TV movie. Given his current health, it is unclear if Foxx will remain in the starring role for the project.

What Happens Now With The Tyson Movie?

“Well, it was a possibility,” Tyson continued. “I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility. Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.”

However, now the world wants some clarity on Foxx’s health. According to reports, he has been undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has been receiving care for the past few weeks.

What Is Wrong With Jamie Foxx?

What Foxx is being treated for has not been announced to the public. However, the facility specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments to the brain and spine.

FOXX Initially was hospitalized in Atlanta in mid-April after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication,” per his daughter, Corinne Foxx. Since, the family has been tight-lipped regarding his condition.

Foxx’s daughter, with whom he has co-hosted the game show “Beat Shazam,” has shared an “update from the family” on her Instagram story that her father has “been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Multiple celebrities have expressed on social media that they’re praying for the actor’s recovery, with no indication of his current condition or confirmation of what he has gone through. The lack of information has led to rumors, and Foxx’s daughter wasn’t having it.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne Foxx wrote at the time. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

In a since-deleted April 12 Instagram post, Corinne Foxx wrote that her father experienced a “medical complication” the day before, and “quick action and great care” helped guide him toward recovery.

Earlier this month, Jamie Foxx shared a brief message on Instagram to express his gratitude for the support he has received, writing, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”