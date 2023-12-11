Mike Tomlin On The Hot Seat? Despite Back-To-Back Home Losses To 3-10 Teams, He’s Untouchable

Mike Tomlin‘s Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting season. For a team that’s struggled mightily on offense all season, they still managed to get to (7-4) and in firm position to claim one of the AFC’s wildcard berths.

That was two weeks ago, but after two ugly home losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots that playoff berth doesn’t look quite as promising.

Mike Tomlin On The Hot Seat?

With the team playing on Thursday night and now having 10 days until their next game, the pundits have done their best to make it seem as if head coach Mike Tomlin’s seat has gotten warm.

For most of the season, Tomlin looked like a coach-of-the-year candidate. with an offense that struggled to find any consistency, it was Tomlin’s defense leading the way.

Things got so bad offensively that Tomlin fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada in late November. The team then went out and had its first 400-yard game offensively in 59 games.

But since then, bad QB play has led to an inept offense. Lack of scoring has turned a talented and stingy defense into a weary bunch who are unable to make key stops. With the consecutive losses, murmurs about Tomlin’s job security have surfaced again.





Tomlin’s VERY VERY Safe

Tomlin’s league record of 16 consecutive seasons to begin a coaching career without a losing record coming into the season is very likely to reach 17; the Steelers will need to win two of their final four games in order for that too happen.

After starting the season last year (5-8), Tomlin ran off four consecutive wins to reach (9-8) at season’s end. His ability to right a ship going in the wrong direction is a strong quality he possesses as a head coach. His unwavering dedication to the craft is one of the reasons Tomlin’s job is safe.

Following Thursday’s loss to the Patriots, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero addressed the noise during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday.

“Put it this way, Rich: I would be shocked if the Steelers fired Mike Tomlin,” Pelissero said. “I would certainly be very surprised if they would even consider a trade of Mike Tomlin. And I’m not sure there’s another job out there that Mike Tomlin would look at, absent the money factor.”

Pelissero also cited the Steelers are “historically patient,” and don’t make rash decisions. That can be linked to their just three head coaches in 54 seasons (since 1969).



As someone that used to think Mike Tomlin was on the hot seat after the 2019 season, I assure you…. Mike Tomlin is not on the hot seat https://t.co/Lre2kGA2QA — Rise Up Rundown (@RiseUpRundown) December 8, 2023

Who’s Better?

If the Steelers were to move on from a guy whose career record is 170-99-2, with a (8-9) playoff record and a Super Bowl win in his second season, who do you get that’s an upgrade? Those are Hall of Fame numbers.

That’s a question that the Steelers brass, and even its fans who, for some strange reason have been calling for Tomlin’s job for a while, now don’t really wanna have to answer.

Now watch Tomlin go out and lead his team to the playoffs.