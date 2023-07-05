“We’re Gonna Need You To Run For President” | Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Says Mike Tomlin Is A Superior Leader Of Men, Wants Steelers Head Coach To Run For President 

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the best in the NFL. And, while he’s great at leading men to winning seasons on the football field, Kansas City Chiefs all-world tight end Travis Kelce would like to see Tomlin leading on a larger scale.

Mike Tomlin For President?

He wants him to run for President of the United States. Kelce’s reason stems from personal experience, and from an appearance recently by former Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by the Kelce Brothers.

“Coach Tomlin, we are going to need you to run for President,” quipped Travis.

In the interview, Villanueva raved about how Tomlin handles his players like men and is known as a player’s coach.

“Mike Tomlin is one of a kind,” Villanueva said. “I think sometimes I get a little pissed off when I see him because I know he can have a much bigger role in society than being a head coach.”

During his tenure as Steelers head coach, the 51-year-old Tomlin has become one of the most well-respected and liked coaches in the league. On top of that, he’s also been known to speak up on things that matter.

In 2020, he spoke out on social injustice in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Jacob Blake at the hands of police. While not one to speak often, when he does offer his opinion, people listen, and that right there is a trait not many have.

Villanueva Touts Tomlin’s Leadership Skills

Being a great leader who can also relate to his players is one of the things that separates Tomlin from many other NFL coaches. And for Villanueva, that’s everything.

“He’s got incredible leadership skills, incredible charisma,” said Villanueva. “One hundred percent, he is selling himself short. I think he sees people for where they are from … Coach Tomlin is somebody who believes in coaching, and he believes in being a part of your success story. For me, obviously, you know I can attest to that.”

“I had an incredible relationship with him; he helped me out tremendously. He wants to be a part of your dream and the vision you have for yourself. So, for me it was an amazing time to be able to spend with somebody as remarkable and as fascinating as coach Tomlin.”

It’s safe to say Villanueva loves himself some Mike Tomlin.

This entire speech from Mike Tomlin was amazing 🙌



(via @steelers)pic.twitter.com/nK0jSz27Tl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 16, 2023

Tomlin Looks To Extend Record Streak

As the 2023 season approaches, Tomlin will be looking to add to his NFL-record 16 straight winning seasons to begin a career as a head coach.

Fans have truly been spoiled by Tomlin’s greatness in “The Burgh” and hearing Villanueva rave about him, you can see why.