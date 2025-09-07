‘Bron Got Embarrased’: Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Pokes Fun At LeBron James’ Title Failures During HOF Speech And Fans Quickly Pile On

Some of the NBA’s greatest players, coaches and executives gathered in Springfield, Massachusetts to welcome in the newest members of the Basketball Hall of Fame. The list of inductees included Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore and the 2008 Men’s Olympic Team aka “The Redeem Team.”

Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Taks Jab At LeBron James During Hall of Fame Speech

It also included longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford and Miami Heat owner Micky Arison. On a night where players past and present were in attendance to watch the new class enter into basketball lure, the aforementioned Arison stole the show. During his speech, the Heat’s owner since 1995 didn’t miss the opportunity to throw a subtle jab at former Heat player LeBron James who spent four seasons (2011-2014) in South Beach.

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison poked fun at LeBron James’ “not 1, not, 2, not 3, not 4, not 5, not 6, not 7,” ring count video from 2010 in his Hall of Fame speech 😂🗣️



“In 2010, with Dwyane, LeBron and Chris Bosh we knew we could win. Not 1, not 2 — I guess it was just 2.” 😂… pic.twitter.com/VPqRKSiR0z — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) September 7, 2025

Arison Gets Last Laugh

Back in 2010 when James took his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat along with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh as he told Jim Gray, James also was pretty confident in the team’s introductory presser to announce he and Bosh’s arrival to form a “Big 3” with Wade.

At the presser an overly confident and some would even borderline arrogant James told fans this ….

“Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven … when I say this, I really believe it.”

That never came to fruition, although the team did win two titles and make the NBA Finals all four seasons that James starred in Miami. As he spoke to the crowd gathered at the Naismith Hall of Fame the aforementioned Arison had a little fun at James’ expense.

“In 2010, with Dwyane, LeBron, and Chris Bosh, we knew we could win. Not one, not two… I guess it was just two,” Arison said with a grin.

While James laughed it off, but you could also see that he really didn’t like the joke.

Hall of Fame inductee LeBron James on Kobe Bryant being the “missing link” to the 2008 Redeem Team#LegendsForever #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/QRSuMFKQ0S — NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) September 7, 2025

Fans Have Jokes On LeBron James After Arison’s Joke

It didn’t take long for fans all over social media to add their two cents to the Arison jab at LeBron.

“LeBron promised 8-9 chips then bolted & went back to Cleveland,” one fan said. “Bron got embarrassed,” another fan said. “Bron seething,” another fan mentioned. “Can’t send the Klutch machines at him,” another fan quipped. “He couldn’t do nun but laugh lol I know he felt embarrassed,” another fan spewed.

No matter the joke James did help bring two titles to South Beach during his four year tenure. The franchise hasn’t won one since, although they’ve been to two more NBA Finals.