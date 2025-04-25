“Michelle Evans’ Claims Are Ridiculous And Completely Without Merit” | Attorney For Shannon Sharpe Says Former Girlfriend Is Lying

Pro Football Hall of Famer and renowned analyst Shannon Sharpe is in some hot water. The legendary former gridiron star, who was recently voted Complex Sports’ most entertaining sports personality, is currently engulfed in a back-and-forth $50 million civil suit with a former romantic partner who claims that Sharpe sexually assaulted and battered during their relationship.

While Sharpe is claiming that everything was 100 percent consensual, the accuser is saying otherwise. With that hanging in the balance, the former three-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens is also being sued by another former partner for defamation. Sharpe’s former girlfriend Michelle Evans is seeking $4 million amidst claims that he defamed her by speaking about their relationship on national television.

Sharpe’s Attorney Calls Claims Baseless

According to court documents from the lawsuit filed in 2023, Evans, who was in a decade-long relationship with Sharpe, is claiming that he raped her and even threatened to ruin her if she ever spoke about their dealings. The relationship ended with a restraining order.

Sharpe’s attorney Vincent Morris isn’t buying any of it saying this to the New York Post:

“Michelle Evans’ claims are ridiculous and completely without merit.”

“She could not find a lawyer to take her case, and if you read her complaint, you’ll see it is filled with nonsense. Shannon has had no contact with her for many years, and we understand that she is still on probation after serving three years in prison,” Morris added.

Shannon Sharpe was sued in 2023 by his ex, Michelle Bundy Evans, for defamation, libel and slander after previously accusing him of sexual assault



Evans claimed he assaulted her in 2010 after they got into an argument about his alleged infidelity



Sharpe Stepping Away From ESPN

Just days after the bombshell accusations, Sharpe and ESPN made the decision to have the “First Take” co-host step aside while this unfortunate situation continues to unfold.

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” the statement reads. “I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

While Shannon has his plans, it remains to be seen which direction ESPN chooses to go once this ugly matter blows over.