‘He’s A Fraud’: Jason Whitlock Once Said Stephen A. Smith Is Worst Than a ‘White Supremist’ and Tells Cam Newton Why He Doesn’t Respect ESPN’s $100M Man

It’s no secret that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. The very outspoken and often rambunctious Smith has never been afraid to speak his mind, and being the face of the network has seemingly afforded him more leeway than ever.

Smith doesn’t hesitate to throw around his weight at the Entertainment Sports Network, often reminding colleagues and guests that “First Take” is his show. But, according to Smith’s former ESPN colleague and longtime nemesis Jason Whitlock, he’s a fraud. Whitlock, who’s had his share of spats with many sports personalities, joined former NFL MVP Cam Newton’s “4th and 1” podcast to tell us why he says that about Smith.

Going Head to Head Against Jason Whitlock with his bold takes is something you can’t miss! Full Episode out now on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/3YD9F1VHhE — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) March 18, 2026

Whitlock Comes Out Firing

Newton didn’t waste any time getting to the drama as he straight-up asked Jason Whitlock this:

“What’s your issue with Stephen A. Smith?” Whitlock fires back: “He’s a fraud. Lied about his whole college basketball career … and ESPN just installed him in that seat.”

Sounds like Whitlock doesn’t agree with how Smith rose to the top of the food chain, and he believes it’s been on some fraudulent information.

Stephen A. Smith calls Jason Whitlock "worse than a white supremacist" in 45-minute takedown.



"He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good fata** human being I have ever known in my life," said the 'First Take' host. https://t.co/akBoDllltY — Complex (@Complex) January 11, 2024

Whitlock Chastises Smith For Calling Drake Maye A Liar

That wasn’t the first time that Whitlock mentioned Smith lying about his basketball career. In November Smith called New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye a liar for saying he didn’t know that the aforementioned Newton was on “First Take” because he doesn’t watch it.

Whitlock shared a clip of Smith saying that with this caption:

“Imagine being Stephen A Smith, sitting on TV for 2+ decades lying about a college basketball career, lying about a 6-inch screw in your knee, lying about 17 straight 3 pointers AND then calling Drake Maye a LIAR because he didn’t know Cam Newton was on First Take. Wow.” RELATED: ‘I Don’t Respect Him. I Don’t Respect His Work’: Former ESPN Personality Michelle Beadle Says She’s Praying To See The Downfall Of Stephen A. Smith Fans Chime In It didn’t take long for fans to bring their varying opinions to the social media forefront.

“Jason Whitlock really hates Stephen A Smith,” one fan said. “Welp we won’t be seeing Cam on First Take,” another fan said. “Wait till Stephen A. sees this podcast. Cam will be getting a phone call and may be fired/suspended from First Take,” a fan quipped. “Black ppl always tear each other down. We will never get ahead,” another fan mentioned. “Whitlock wants to be Stephen A and he’s mad ESPN didn’t chose him they chose the other guy,” a fan spewed. “Jason Whitlock is Uncle Ruckus with two working eyes,” a fan said.

It’s safe to say these two won’t be exchanging pleasantries in the near or distant future.