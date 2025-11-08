‘I Don’t Respect Him. I Don’t Respect His Work’: Former ESPN Personality Michelle Beadle Says She’s Praying To See The Downfall Of Stephen A. Smith

The outspoken and often loud Stephen A. Smith has rubbed many folks the wrong way in his climb to the top of the Entertainment Sports Network’s totem pole. But if you ask Smith he couldn’t care less and pretty much says it’s their job to deal with it because he isn’t gonna change.







Smith has had recent back-and-forths with NBA superstar LeBron James, former FLOTUS Michell Obama and most recently Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett. While those fires seemingly have been quenched, Smith has also had an 11-year spat with former ESPN colleague Michelle Beadle. In fact, Beadle, who left the network in 2019 following a buyout, has been going back and forth with Smith since 2014, when the two got into a heated disagreement over comments made by the longtime sports analyst made in the Ray Rice domestic violence incident.

Stephen A. Smith’s solitaire payday has Michelle Beadle ‘praying for his downfall’ https://t.co/pRzGaULzUI pic.twitter.com/xFgXJ9W32z — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2025

Beadle Prays For Smith To Be Humbled

The 2014 incident was the beginning, and Beadle says as she exited “Get Up” in 2019, the network aired promos about joining the show in her place. That was then, but what happened to her concerning Smith in September was icing on the cake as Mad Dog Sports Radio replaced her show’s time slot with Smith’s new Sirius XM show.

Fed up with what in her opinion seems like Smith just constantly one-upping her, Beadle unleashed some of her frustration in a rant during a recent episode of her podcast “Beadle and Decker” with co-host Cody Decker.

Speaking on the current lawsuit that involves mobile games company Papaya who officially made Smith the official ambassador of the upcoming World Solitaire Championship in February, Beadle didn’t hold back.

“It’s not secret how I feel about that human. Honestly, I’m not a religious person, but I pray for the downfall. I really do,” she said.

“It’s gross, man. You gotta have principles in this thing. I don’t respect him, I don’t respect his work.”

Stephen A. Smith is taking over Michelle Beadle's weekday afternoon slot on SiriusXM Radio.



Beadle gave her direct opinion to @MMcCarthyREV after the announcement: pic.twitter.com/2KqTz0hF6v — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 4, 2025

Beadle Not Done Blasting Smith And ESPN

Although Smith was called out for playing Solitaire during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, it obviously paid off, much to the chagrin of Beadle.

“ESPN pays him a gazillion dollars to get a lot of stuff wrong and yell. He gets caught playing solitaire during the NBA freaking Finals, the thing he’s an expert in,” she groused.

“He made you look like fools for handing him a blank check in the first place, because doesn’t even give a s–t about the stuff that he’s paid a gazillion dollars to talk about. Now he’s turning around and turning that into a money-making opportunity… and it looks like a fraudulent crap business to begin with,” she added.

Beadle Says Smith Aura Of Being Untouchable Is ESPN’s Fault

For years now Beadle has mentioned that ESPN has allowed Smith to not be held accountable for his actions therefore, “creating this monster that’s bigger than you now” because the company “let [Smith] run rampant.”

Some of what Beadle is saying is true, but her rant sounds more like sour grapes because Smith is $21 million per year as the face of the network and took her slot on the radio.