Miami Dolphins Should Thank Patrick Mahomes For Making Tyreek Hill His “Side Chick” Next To Bromance With Travis Kelce

Tyreek Hill, known for his lightning speed and dynamic playmaking ability, once played for the Kansas City Chiefs, where he left an indelible mark on the team and the NFL. He went to two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, winning one in 2020. However, the overriding narrative on that version of the Chiefs was that tight end Travis Kelce was quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s favorite throwing target.

“Pat had (Travis) Kelce and I was kinda jealous. I was hurt. Patrick, you ain’t never invited me over to your house like you did Kelce, that’s why we here where we at now,” Hill joked on Robert Griffin III’s “RG3 and the Ones” podcast.

Mahomes joined Hill and Kelce on the Chiefs in 2017. Kelce was drafted in by the Chiefs in 2013 and Hill in 2016, with head coach Andy Reid coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. When the team drafted Mahomes, it was the first time in Chiefs franchise history that the team groomed a quarterback from the draft and delivered championships.

A Story Of Mains And Sides

Kelce has had more receptions than Hill in four out of five seasons played together with Mahomes. During the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in 2020, Kelce had more total receptions, with 105 to Hill’s 87, and 1,416 total receiving yards to Hill’s 1,276.

Although in Hill’s last season with the Chiefs in 2021, Hill had more receptions and total receiving yards than Kelce, Hill surprised the world by leaving to go to the Miami Dolphins for the 2022 season.

“I’ve never been anybody’s side chick before. Always, my whole life,” Hill said. “High school, middle school — all the quarterbacks’ main chick. I go to K.C., now I’m the side chick. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with that?’ I want to go to Capital Grille. I want to go to Eddie V’s. You taking me to Joe’s BBQ. I don’t want no BBQ. I want to go to the fancy restaurants.”

Chiefs Side Chick Is Miami’s Come Up

Hill stopped just short of saying Mahomes would have taken him to The Cheesecake Factory if this were an internet date. In actuality, Mahomes and Kelce got close during Mahomes’ rookie year after they partied one night and both showed up late to practice.

Now, as a member of the Miami Dolphins, Hill’s speed, which earned him the nickname “Cheetah,” has transformed the team, and his pairing with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is unparalleled for the last two seasons. The two have become a nightmare for opposing defenses, and Hill is looking to be on track to surpass the 1,710 total receiving yards he delivered last season.

Tyreek’s legacy with the Kansas City Chiefs underlays his rich tapestry of breathtaking plays. However, his journey to Miami may have little to do with a public bromance between Mahomes and Kelce and more his desire no longer to be the side chick on a Mahomes field.