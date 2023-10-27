‘He’s Just Jealous’ | Tyreek Hill Calls Out “Baby Boy” Stephen A. Smith For Telling Him To “Watch His Mouth” And Having No “Credentials”

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is keeping his foot on the gas for media analysts who have smoke for his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, himself, or his Miami Dolphins. That goes especially for “First Take” lead host Stephen A. Smith, who has been perceived as critical of Tua in the MVP conversation and recently told Hill to “watch his mouth.”

“For Stephen A. Smith to go out of his way and say that Tua isn’t worthy of being the MVP, it’s crazy to me,” Hill said on his podcast. “I’m sick of people bashing my QB for no reason. He’s been doing a hell of a job this year and people need to stop giving him crap. A lot of people don’t understand what my dog went through just to get here, especially last year.”

Clap Back

Smith clapped back, calling Hill a “no name dude” doing interviews with sports stars. Smith also defended his limited football knowledge while adding he keeps former NFL players like Shannon Sharpe, Ryan Clark and more on his show to educate him. However, he sent a direct shot at Hill during the rant.

“Watch his mouth,” Smith said on “First Take.” “I’m a reporter, bro. To accuse me of not watching the games, Tyreek Hill, please watch your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Cheetah Wants Smoke With Stephen A Smith?

Hill couldn’t resist responding and let Smith know that he is here to stay defending himself as a “new media” personality that is living what Smith can only talk about.

“I think there will never be a situation for me to watch my mouth, whenever I’m talking about the game I grew up playing,” Hill said on his podcast. “I don’t know what’s up with these analysts thinking they’ve got the credentials to talk about the sport that we live every day. I have to sit in meetings literally 60 hours a week to learn about the plan and the detail of everything so I can go out there and perform.”

Hill ended the conversation by saying he was available anytime to be interviewed by Smith, whom he labeled at the end “baby boy,” which is an endearing slang term but could be taken as a slight, given the context of the conversation.