‘The NBA Created A Monster’: Kwame Brown Says NBA Fed LeBron James’ Rise, Now Maverick Carter’s $5B Global League Could Spell Doom For Adam Silver

LeBron James‘ business partner Maverick Carter is reportedly leading an ambitious venture to start a new, international basketball league. The goal of the league isn’t just to provide entertaining and high level hoops from the best players in the world. It has a reported goal of creating a global alternative to the NBA. The league in fact, aims to rival the NBA and has sought $5 billion in funding, with discussions about a potential Formula 1-style touring format.

What Is LeBron James’ Involvement In New International League To Rival NBA?

Of course, LeBron James’ direct involvement is not public, with various reports contradicting the accounts of his participation with the venture. However, James and Carter are tight and have worked together on numerous ventures.

A new, well-funded league could disrupt the established basketball landscape and challenge the NBA’s dominance.

How Will League Work, Who Will Back It With LeBron and Maverick Carter?

Instead of traditional city-based franchises, this league will feature six men’s and six women’s teams that will compete across multiple international cities and tour on a schedule. This format is designed to bring elite basketball directly to fans in various countries, expanding the sport’s reach and engagement far beyond current limits. Financial backing for this league involves various wealthy investors, including sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms from across the globe. The Middle East money overfloweth. LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s New League Would Offer Player Equity: Stephen A. Smith Says It’s A Flex For NBA Ownership

The model also allows for player equity participation, which allows athletes to hold ownership stakes in their teams, which is in complete contrast to the NBA’s conventional franchise system, where a few wealthy white men (or women) own everything.

This approach has the potential to give players a more substantial financial and governance role in the league’s success, ensuring that the players have control of the culture of the league and are empowered to addres any problems withint he league.

"[LeBron James] wants the NBA to think about what he can do if they don't acquiesce and ultimately let him become the owner of an NBA franchise." 😳 @stephenasmith on Maverick Carter advising a new international basketball league that could be a "rival to the NBA". 👀 pic.twitter.com/NKZF0GksTM — First Take (@FirstTake) January 17, 2025

Stephen A. Smith called the move a flex by LeBron to ensure that he secures NBA ownership, which would be both audacious and unprecedented in the history of the NBA.

"[LeBron James] wants the NBA to think about what he can do if they don't acquiesce and ultimately let him become the owner of an NBA franchise," smith said on "First Take" while addressing Maverick Carter and LeBron's new international basketball league that could be a "rival to the NBA".

Kwame Brown Says NBA Created LeBron, Suggests PED Use

Former NBA player Kwame Browns says it’s the NBA’s fault that LeBron is even considering associating himself with such a transformative venture. Never one to leave any stone unturned when engagement fishing, the man many consider one of the biggest bust in NBA history turned podcast agitator and arch enemy to Gilbert Arenas, suggested that the NBA made LeBron therefore he is the leagues problem. If LeBron decides to put his name, game and energies behind a new league filled with international and American stars from around the globe, many fans will undoubtedly tune in to watch.

Kwame Brown HINTS that Lebron is on Steroids 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/foCMpJY4PW — TheTruth (@Thetruth8240) September 16, 2025

“I’m indifferent about LeBron James competing with the NBA,” Brown said on a livestream from his car. “I think it’s hilarious. Yes, yes, yes…It’s absolutely hilarious that the NBA created a monster.” “It’s gonna be a monster for them because LeBron playing in any league, he’s gonna draw attention…LeBron plays, people watch. So if LeBron James goes to another league we are all gonna watch. We want to see what he does in that league . He might get 40-30-30. Who knows …

Brown also hinted at the PED rumors that seem to come up every now and then from various sources concerning the 40-year-old legend who enters his 23rd season this year.

“And you don’t know what the rules are in said league.,” Brown continued. “If their rules are lax…you don’t know what the rules are. Im just not saying I’m not saying nothing.”

NBA Threatened By Maverick Carter & LeBron James’ Plans For New International League

Brown is suggesting that the NBA has allowed certain activities to go on that benefits the league, but it has also created a billionaire ballplayer with leverage and the fan following and the financial connections to attempt to make an unprecedented power move, go head up with the NBA and shake up the entire game.

Or this could all be a power move to ensure that the NBA feels threatened enough by this idea to award James ownership of a franchise, as he has stated he wants. This will be interesting to watch unfold. Bill Cosby once tried to buy NBC. How did that work out for him?