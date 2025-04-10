“Legs Look a Little Skinny”: Fans Celebrate NBA Star LeBron James Historical Mattel Ken Doll By Renaming It “LeBarbie”

LeBron James has had a trailer load of accomplishments in his 21 seasons as an NBA superstar. He holds the all-time scoring record and just about every longevity-related record there is.

The boy from Akron Ohio who became one of the richest and most famous athletes in American history, transcended the sports world a long time ago, but his latest endeavor shows just how huge a part of the American fabric James has become, as he entered the world of Barbie on Wednesday

Mattel toy company made NBA living legend LeBron James the first athlete to ever receive a Ken Doll of his likeness. Social media celebrated the win with praise and jokes. (Instagram/Mattel)

Mattel, makers of Barbie, in a collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation, announced that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar will be the first professional athlete to have a Ken doll released in his likeness.

“We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential,” said Krista’ Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel said in a press statement.

Social Media Reacts To LeBron James Ken Doll

“Sports + fashion + Barbie world = Mattel knew exactly what they were doing,” said one supportive fan on X. “$Lebarbie,” posted another, offering a new name for LeBron under the circumstances. Some fans weren’t as excited as others about the new collector’s item. “This week’s sign that the apocalypse is upon us!!,” said one netizen. “If you push a button, will it say, “I have a losing record in the NBA finals?”,” a fan said with intentions of clowning LeBron’s 4-6 NBA Finals record.

What Does LeBron James’ Ken Doll Look Like?

James is no stranger to action figures being made in his likeness. He’s had one from McFarlane Toys and Starting Lineup. With both he’s wearing an NBA uniform.



(LeBron James 20th Anniversary Action Figure/NBA 2K19)

LeBron’s Ken doll rollout, however, features the four-time NBA champion in an adjustable, multi-accessory get up that resembles what players would wear during their fashionable tunnel walk entering the stadium.

The Ken doll is aimed to capture LeBron James’ unique style off the court. It was configured specifically for LeBron, so the doll will be one inch taller than the traditional Ken doll, and designers at Barbie collaborated with LeBron to solidify the outfits.

They include a blue and white “LJ” patched varsity jacket, with patches representing the No. 23 he used to wear as well as his Ohio roots. Also, a black “We Are Family” T-Shirt, some sunglasses, Beats by Dre headphones, matching blue and white Nike Terminator High sneakers, a fanny pack, some wrist wear and an “I promise” wristband representing the school he started

in 2018, funded the LeBron James Family Foundation and specifically aimed at at-risk children. LeBron James expressed his appreciation for the collaboration via a statement through Mattel.

“As a young kid I was fortunate enough to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” said 40-year-old LBJ, who’s averaging 25.3 points over his last 20 games as the Lakers try to hold onto the three seed int he Western Conference with two games left. “Now as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to.”

LeBron James Jokes The Doll Looks Too Frail

In an online video released by Mattel, James reacted to the doll favorably, but joked, “He might need to do a little lifting, legs look a little skinny – a little frail, little fella. But nah, that’s dope.”

LeBron James has made history as the first male athlete to have a Ken doll created in his likeness, joining Mattel's new "Kenbassadors" pic.twitter.com/9wYSRY6dyE — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) April 9, 2025

The world is changing, and nostalgia is a billion-dollar market. This $75 collector’s item is sure to be even more popular among adults, who are reportedly now the fastest-growing consumers in the toy doll industry, according to Mattel.

Anything LeBron James touches turns to gold, even his highly-criticized “Space Jam” and “House Party” reboots, will become timeless reminders of his all-around excellence.