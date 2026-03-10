‘But If It Was a Hooters Collab…Never Mind’: Luke Kornet Now Has 357 Blocks After Forcing Adam Silver To Cancel Atlanta Hawks’ ‘Magic City Monday’

After facing backlash from several NBA players, including Luke Kornet and former Hawks baller Al Horford, Adam Silver and the NBA have decided to cancel Atlanta Hawks “Magic City Night” collaboration.

Silver says the decision was made after significant concerns were raised by fans, league stakeholders and partners, and employees about “Magic City Monday” a tribute to Magic City, which the Hawks described as a cultural institution.

Fans React To NBA’s Cancelation Of Atlanta Hawks “Magic City Monday” Celebration

Fans of the establishment were vocal about Kornet and others staying out of city business and others acknowledged what they saw as a double standard with the way the NBA handled this planned event.

“But if it was a Hooters collab…you know what never mind,” said one fan suggesting a racial double standard is in play. “They act like they was gone have strippers at halftime,” a second fan quipped. “Technically speaking NBA games are supposed to be a family and friendly eventually that strip club would’ve been bad for business,” another fan said. “Yeah, the NBA is a family event lol,” another sarcastically agreed.

It seems that in this case the dissenters overwhelmed the majority that had no problem with the event.

“I don’t blame them, somebody is bound to get caught up in a scandal,” a third person said. “There’s a time and a place for everything,” said one commenter who agreed with the cancellation. “Right cause who tf idea was that?? LOL” said another.

Some fans also believe the NBA showed no backbone and missed out on a great cultural event.

“They was finna get the most views in NBA history,” joked another in the comments.

“Kids in Atlanta know about Magic City already,” a netizen who was looking forward to the collab mentioned.

San Antonio Spurs player Luke Kornet was the driving force behind the NBA canceling the Atlanta Hawks’ “Magic City Night” event, celebrating the famed “iconic cultural institution.” He said celebrating a strip club was not fan friendly or family friendly. (Screenshot/Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs’ Luke Kornet Calls For Cancelation Of “Magic City Monday”

The promotional event, which was met with great excitement by the local Atlanta community and was not scheduled to involve actual strippers or any nudity – just an ode to a cultural staple and longtime partner of the city’s pro sports landscape – was attacked by San Antonio Spurs player Luke Kornet. The obscure player thrust himself into the spotlight, stepping across cultural boundaries to claim that the event was disrespectful to women and children.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world… we should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love… Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society,” Kornet said.

His initial plea was scoffed at by people such as former NFL player LeSean McCoy and Atlanta rapper, activist and entrepreneur Killer Mike.

However, in a letter published on his personal blog, Kornet criticized the Hawks for not being forthright about the fact that the team was honoring a strip club. He also called on the Hawks to cancel the promotion entirely, saying:

“Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected…

Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone involved.“

What Kind Of Event Was “Magic City Monday” Supposed To Be?

On March 16, the Hawks were supposed to host “Magic City Monday” during its game against the Orlando Magic. Throughout the night, the team would recognize the legendary strip club Magic City.

The night was to include a performance from Atlanta rapper T.I., Magic City-themed merchandise, and of course, include the famed chicken wings that the club is synonymous with.

So basically, Adam Silver buckled under public pressure. In the past, this is something that would have just happened and then some media would talk about it after the fact to fill airtime and content quotas. In this age of social media, everybody has an opinion and can turn a mole hill into a mountain with the right engagement.

For the NBA, it just wasn’t worth the trouble.