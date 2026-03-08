‘These Women Have Become Business Owners, Moms, Wives’: Atlanta Rapper Killer Mike Tells Al Horford and Luke Kornet That The City Doesn’t Respect Them

Luke Kornet is a big part of the San Antonio Spurs’ sudden move from a young team building to contender for an NBA championship this year. The big man has provided the toughness and grit to superstar Victor Wembanyama’s unique two-way skill set.

RELATED: ‘Better Order You Some Lemon Pepper Wings Wet And Shut Up’: ATLiens Are Ripping White NBA Player Luke Kornet For Denouncing Hawks’ “Magic City Monday”

Not only is Kornet playing some good basketball, he’s also causing some serious problems off the court as well. Earlier this week the center made comments concerning the Atlanta Hawks hosting their “Magic City Monday” night at State Farm Arena later this month in downtown Atlanta. Kornet feels the franchise should do away with the promotion because it’s degrading to women, and while his comments were supported by some, such as Golden State Warriors big man Al Horford, he also felt the wrath of many Atlanta natives, including Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike.

Killer Mike Defends Hawks’ Magic City Night, Tells Critics ‘Shut the F*** Up’ https://t.co/Wj1jgAc1vL pic.twitter.com/uO4axVV4R1 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2026

Mike Takes Shot At Kornet And Al Horford

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Mike didn’t hold back when giving his opinion on the matter.

“So you come to Atlanta … and they say they like the girls and the chicken wings, and the city doesn’t have a problem with it, shut the f*** up,” Mike said.

“Al Horford we never f***ed with you anyway,” Mike said. “We don’t f*** with Luke Kornet. Luke should stay in San Antonio and concern himself with San Antonio business.”

After dunking on the former Hawks center Horford and Kornet, Killer Mike then proceeded to tell the history of the longstanding establishment known for its amazing chicken wings, claiming it’s more than a strip club and has helped many women progress their lives beyond the pole.

“These women have went on to become business owners, moms, wives and more,” he said, arguing the venue has long been part of the city’s economic and cultural ecosystem.

He also touched base on how the adult industry will be forever cemented in the city’s identity. According to the “Don’t Die” rapper, who won a Grammy for his hit “SCIENTISTS and ENGINEERS,” it’s who the ATL is and will always be.

“You are never going to get rid of adult entertainment in Atlanta,” he said.

Luke Kornet is asking the Hawks to cancel their "Magic City Night", saying that it's disrespectful to women:



"The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world… we should promote an… pic.twitter.com/C9eQDp6MLg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2026

Magic City Responds

In the aftermath of Kornet’s comments which brought its fair share of agreement and backlash, the club itself has spoken. During an interview on TMZ Live this week, the club’s manager, JuJu Barney, and one of its dancers, Yaya, who’s the daughter of the founder, had this to say.

“Magic City has been a staple in Atlanta for 40 years now. It’s bigger than strip. It’s more an iconic place where anybody who’s a CEO, an NBA player, a politician, actresses, actors – they all come, and they’re all normal when they come here,” Barney said, describing the situation as “a more adult version of Cirque du Soleil.”

He said stressed that there will absolutely be no nudity.

“It’s strictly just wings and music and people having a good time,” he said.

Yaya chimed in, saying while she believed Kornet was coming from a good place, the women at the club don’t consider it degrading doing what they do.

“I feel like this collaboration honestly is more celebratory energy than anything he was trying to make it seem like,” she said.

Kornet Playing Well For Spurs

Much like the Oklahoma City Thunder did last season when they signed center Isiah Hartenstein in free agency to assist All-Star Chet Holmgren in the front court, the San Antonio Spurs got the message. They had to get someone to take the pounding off of the supremely talented but slightly built Victor Wembanyama.

The Thunder’s move paid off big time as the Thunder hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy, and the Spurs’ addition of Kornet looks like it could do the same. The Spurs are currently 46-17 and just 2.5 games behind the Thunder for top seed in the Western Conference.

They also boast a 6-1 combined record versus the Thunder and Detroit Pistons the top seeds in each conference, and Kornet’s play has been a big reason why. He’s averaging 6.9 points and 6.5 rebounds off the bench on 65 percent shooting from the field and 81.5 percent from the free throw line. But it’s the things he does that don’t show up in the box score that really set him apart.