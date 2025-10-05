“I’m Gonna Kill Both Of You” | Rapper Killer Mike Tells Shannon Sharpe That Handgun-Toting Wife Forced Him Into Monogamy

Rapper Killer Mike has enjoyed immense success as a recording artist. That Atlanta-born rapper, singer, songwriter and activist has had his hands in some of the biggest hits to come out of the south. Mike’s careee reached its peak when he won a Grammy Award (2024) for Best Rap Album (Michael), Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his hit track “Scientists & Engineers” giving him a clean sweep of all three categories.

By his side through it all has been his beautiful wife of 19 years, Shana Render. The couple married in 2006, and let’s just say Render laid down the law to her rapper husband in a way he won’t ever forget. During a recent episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Mike expounded on the night he almost lost his life after he followed a stripper home from the club.

"'If you don't bring your a** out that girl house right now, I'm about to k*ll both of y'all.' I looked out there. My wife had my g*n in that driveway pointing at me. … I got in that truck. She said, 'I ain't never seen your fat a** run so fast in my life.'" – @KillerMike… pic.twitter.com/pI7rbibkUm — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 2, 2025

Killer Says Gun Toting Wife Showed Up

During the interview the “Shed Tears” emcee recalled how no one knew he and his wife were married for nine years. He also talked about that fateful time she tracked his truck, showing him creeping with a stripper. As Mike tells it, Render came to the front door with gun in hand, and that changed his perspective on being faithful.

“‘If you don’t bring your a** out that girl house right now, I’m about to k*ll both of y’all.’ I looked out there. My wife had my g*n in that driveway pointing at me. … I got in that truck. She said, ‘I ain’t never seen your fat a** run so fast in my life.'”

Mike says since he’s been walking the straight and narrow since then, and he’s happy to do so because she is his ride or die.

Mike Apologizes For Comments Made About Ayesha Curry

Not long ago Mike made some strange comments about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry’s marriage. The comments drew the ire of not only the former two-time NBA MVP (only unanimous in league history) and four-time NBA champion but also of his family as well.

Mike told Sharpe the Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion tight end this …. saying he was “stoned,” when he said Ayesha was trying to be GloRilla and not a wife.

“Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry — boy, my wife done cussed me out,” Mike admitted. “My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. … Homeboys that have played in the NBA called me.”

Killer Mike continued: “And I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram. So let me say this, ’cause I appreciate you checking it; it shows you have a tremendous amount of respect for me. Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued.”

“I was just stoned up, trying to make a joke,” the “Run the Jewels” rapper offered up as an excuse. “It wasn’t my damn business, like my wife said. So, I’m sorry, y’all.”