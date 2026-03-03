‘Better Order You Some Lemon Pepper Wings Wet And Shut Up’: ATLiens Are Ripping White NBA Player Luke Kornet For Denouncing Hawks’ “Magic City Monday”

San Antonio Spurs player Luke Kornet is so offended that he’s asking the Atlanta Hawks to cancel their “Magic City Night”, saying that it’s disrespectful to women:

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world… we should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love… Allowing this night to go forward without protest would reflect poorly on us as an NBA community, specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society,” Kornet said.

Spurs Player Luke Kornet Wants Atlanta Hawks “Magic City Monday” Celebration Canceled

What began as a singular protest against a cultural staple and one of the most longstanding and thriving social spots in the city of Atlanta, servicing scores of Hawks and other NBA players over the years, is now gaining legs and benign ridicule at the same time.

On March 16, the Hawks will host “Magic City Monday” during its game against the Orlando Magic. Throughout the night, the team will recognize the legendary strip club Magic City.

The culturally festive night will include a performance from Atlanta rapper T.I., Magic City-themed merchandise, and of course, include the famed chicken wings that the club is synonymous with. Former NBA player Lou “Lemon Pepper” Williams got his nickname because of the frequency with which he attended the club and for his special dish.

In fact, with the entire 2020 NBA season turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams, a guard with the Los Angeles Clippers at the time, decided to risk it all for some lemon pepper wings

Lou Williams left the Orlando bubble to take a trip to Magic City to get some lemon Pepper Wings….. https://t.co/LeIEcqyHt2 — Mo- (W)NBA Carnation (@ATLLAEV) March 2, 2026

In a statement announcing the festivities, the Hawks referred to Magic City as an “iconic cultural institution.”

Luke Kornet Blasts Atlanta Hawks For Disrespecting Women With Magic City Promotion

However, in a letter published Monday on his personal blog, Kornet criticized the Hawks for not being forthright about the fact that the team was honoring a strip club. He also called on the Hawks to cancel the promotion entirely, saying:

“Regardless of how a woman finds her way into the adult entertainment industry, many in this space experience abuse, harassment, and violence to which they should never be subjected. I’d like to encourage the league, its owners, employees and fans to hold the Atlanta Hawks to a higher standard of what they find worthy of promoting. I and others throughout the league were surprised by and object to the Hawks’ decision. We desire to provide an environment where fans of all ages can safely come and enjoy the game of basketball and where we can celebrate the history and culture of communities in good conscience. The celebration of a strip club is not conduct aligned with that vision. Please join me in petitioning the Atlanta Hawks to cancel this promotion so as to ensure that the NBA remains a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for everyone involved.“

Players Such As LeSean McCoy & Fans Think Luke Kornet Is Out Of Touch With Atlanta Culture

Plenty of fans felt like Kornet was stepping out of his realm, especially as a white player, commenting on Black cultural events in Atlanta.

"Magic City is part of the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Falcons' culture"



The crew ERUPTS about the Atlanta Hawks collaborating with popular strip club, Magic City for an official night during the season and Luke Kornet's statement on the matter. pic.twitter.com/KnCRcM0ik2 — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) March 3, 2026

On Emmanuel Acho’s “Speakeasy” podcast, former NFL star LeSean McCoy wasn’t hearing Kornet’s outrage.

“Strip clubs is part of their culture and alot of people that came throught he ranks of playing pro sports in Atlanta, rappers, entertainers…They talk about it. They go there and have wings. So he’s making it a bad thing,” McCoy complained.

“I promise you we do not care about luke kornet opinion,” said one fan. “Why are bench players talking? Your job is to make sure Wemby Gatorade is ice cold when there’s a timeout,” said another. “.. we should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love” ”wouldn’t that mean respecting choice to work at Magic City or are we being selective in what it means to respect women again?,” one fan with his own point of view on equality and respect commented. “Luke Kornet clearly hasn’t tried those lemon pepper wings yet. I get the moral stand but Magic City is basically a historical landmark in Atlanta at this point,” one netizen quipped. “Who? Boy you better order you some Lemon pepper wings wet and shut the fuck up. Magic City is a black owned and operated establishment that has been a staple in Atlanta forever,” a Magic City fan upset with Kornet’s stance blurted.

One fan posted on X: “Luke Kornet doesn’t get Atlanta.” “I can tell some of you all dont understand women. Even women enjoy Magic city,” another fan said in the heated comment section. “why are people acting like naked strippers are gonna be in the stands shaking butt on the fans lmao its wings, merch, and a halftime show THATS IT,” one netizen reasoned.

Kornet Had Some Supporters Who Feel Celebrating Strip Club Culture Is Beneath NBA

Kornet had a minority group of fans who appreciated his stand, the way he executed it in a formal statement and also put his name to it.

“He’s actually … not really wrong? The larger question is for the city of Atlanta: What the hell is so wrong with your local economy that so many of your biggest businesses are strip clubs?,” said one fan. “Luke Kornet writing a formal blog post calling out the Atlanta Hawks for Magic City Night while half the league is silent is either the most principled stance a player has taken on a team promotion in years or the beginning of a very interesting locker room dynamic in Atlanta. Either way this is not the kind of letter that gets ignored and the Hawks front office has a decision to make very publicly now, “another insisted.

Atlanta Hawks Franchise Is Stale As 30-Day Old Chips

Since the trade of Trae Young, there hasn’t been much for the Atlanta Hawks community to talk about, and the team hasn’t made the headlines in a minute. The mediocrity continues as the squad is 31-31 and hoping for a play-in game. At the very least, Kornet let everyone know that a franchise still exists in Atlanta and not everybody is all in on Magic City.