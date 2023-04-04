Longtime Floyd Mayweather Assistant Marikit ‘Kitchie’ Laurico Dies At 47

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather‘s longtime assistant, Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, has died at the age of 47 according to reports. Some reports suggest Laurico was feeling ill after a recent trip to Dubai, other reports allege it was a heart attack. There has been no confirmed cause of death released to the public.

Laurico had been a part of Mayweather’s team for the majority of his boxing career. When you work for someone that long the work is likely to connect with the personal as well.

Kitchie Was Part Of The Family

One of Mayweather’s daughters posted about Laurico.

“This doesn’t feel real… my heart is so heavy. You were more than just my dad’s assistant you were family. “You were the definition of someone with a good heart, you always lifted people up and made them feel good about themselves.”There’s no one like you will truly be missed, love you forever.”

Mayweather’s ex and the mother of his eldest daughter Iyanna Mayweather, Melissa Brim, also posted about Laurico on Instagram.

“Kitchie I just wanted to say how broken my heart is right now. You were definitely a blessing in my life & my family’s as well. We were just sitting ringside last weekend laughing & talking about how blessed we were. I think about how much I’m going to miss you & it hurts my heart even more to know when KJ goes to his paw paw’s house that he will be walking around looking for you saying “Kitchie Kitchie” he loved you so much & you watched all the movies with him haha. I will cherish all the memories I have you forever! Everyone that knew you LOVED you & I’m praying for your family. You were my courtside, ringside & photo buddy!! I love you & God Bless you RIH 🙏🏾🕊️💔”

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans, a friend of Kitchie’s, also posted on Instagram.

“My friend… the most loyal loving soul. One of the best souls I’ve met in this journey. You loved every more than you even loved yourself. I’m hurting. Shit don’t seem real. God got you. And i know you got me. Thank you for your love, your smiles, your energy, your positivity and your loyalty to all of us who were lucky enough to be loved by you. You was an angel in a human disguise. Love you Kitchie… miss you already… ps look for my Dad y’all will be arriving around the same time. He’ll get you in them heaven gates”

Mayweather has yet to comment publicly on the death.

Floyd Gearing Up For Next Big Payday?

The retired, undefeated, multiple-time boxing champion has kept busy with his fight promotions, amateur spectacles, and various business ventures.

Mayweather got into a back-and-forth with YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul.

Last month in Miami, after a Heat-Cavaliers game Mayweather ran up on Paul and they exchanged words and some chest thumping.

After the incident Paul went on Instagram to say what happened. Video of Paul explaining what went down was captured and shown on Twitter.

“Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium,” Paul said on his Instagram. “And they’re like, ‘So what’s up? What’s all that talk now?’ I’m like, ‘First of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat, and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro.’ Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me.”

All of the Mayweather-Paul stuff seems like it’s setting up another ludicrous boxing pay-per-view event.