‘Most Talented Team Ever Assembled’: LeBron James Has Sixers Fans Drinking The Kool-Aid, While Knicks Fans Are Still Feeling Disrespected

The Philadelphia Sixers held their Blue-White scrimmage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 3 and fans and social media were captivated by the team’s fluid ball movement, punctuated by a lob from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to new superstar addition LeBron James.

The New York Knicks won the franchise’s first championship in 53 years and are returning most of their players and all of their championship core. But the talk across social media is about LeBron James and the Sixers.

Vegas, media and Philly fans are ignoring the New York Knicks and elevating the Philadelphia 76ers with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, to the role of Easter Conference champions. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The Sixers are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, per Polymarket, with the additions of 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and 41-year-old LeBron James, who took a team-friendly deal, and vows, “I didn’t leave my family to lose in the 2nd round.”

According to the hype, James, who will be commuting from New York City to Philly for practices and games, now completes a powerhouse “Big Four” with Embiid, Brown, and super guard Tyrese Maxey.

After the scrimmage, Sixers championship odds continued to surge. It’s a strong indication of how LeBron James’ name still rings bells and creates championship expectations. The addition of Jaylen Brown is crucial as he now becomes part of a super duo with Joel Embiid. Some fans completely ignore the probability that Embiid will miss significant time for one reason or another, which always throws off the Sixers’ postseason plans. Others – mostly in national media markets and the city of Philly – believe that the Sixers have the squad to win their first title since Dr. J and Moses Malone back in 1983.

“Most talented team ever assembled. 3 MVP Candidates and a player many consider the GOAT,” one optimistic fan tweeted. “LeBron didn’t come to Philly for a second-round exit, and the market’s already buying in hard,” another user commented in reference to the hype surrounding the Sixers and LeBron James this season.

Knicks fans are certainly feeling disrespected. The Sixers have added some huge names, but depth will still be a huge issue when it comes to contending against proven teams.

“The Sixers aren’t deep enough. Need at least 8-9 solid guys in the playoffs,” expressed one NBA fan. “This doesn’t make a lot of sense,” another fan griped. “The Knicks are proven at the highest level. We have no clue what the Sixers will look like on the court yet.” “Don’t worry LeBron that won’t happen,” one fan responded to James’ bold statement. “You’ll lose in the first round.” “NBA writers every year cover whatever team LeBron James is on,” one netizen quipped. “I think at least 2 of these dudes will be injured for the Sixers first round playoff matchup. I don’t wanna see it, but think there’s a high probability of it happening,” a user commented. RELATED: ‘What a Way To Tarnish Your Legacy As A Ring Chaser’: New York Knicks Fans Come For Overconfident Sixers Spewing LeBron James Title Talk

The tension for Eastern Conference games this season is already rife with subplots that will make regular season games feel like the playoffs (if the superstars actually play). Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will clash for the first time. All of those games are guaranteed to draw high ratings and be very personal.

The Knicks have to be feeling a way after demolishing the rest of the league during an historic playoff run and now being largely ignored in the discussions about potential 2026-27 NBA champions. When LeBron comes to Madison Square Garden, the roof is going to come off James Dolan’s palace.

Preseason is for dreamers and that is certainly prevalent in conversations surrounding the Sixers this season. Once things get underway, reality will start to set in and we will see how quickly the team can gel enough to consistently beat a team like the Knicks that have all-time great chemistry.

“I don’t think any Sixers fan is dismissing the Knicks continuity and their roster. I, myself, have said that the Knicks are still the biggest threat to the East. Still doesn’t change the fact that on paper the Sixers have so clearly gotten better. Continuity will be our biggest obstacle, something the Knicks already have. But on the flip side this is still sports and anything can happen,” a Sixers fan reasoned. “Knicks are a well oiled machine,” another admits. “A lot of teams look good on paper, but it’s year 1 for them. Losing Mitch is huge, but the Knicks will be a better offensive team. Mitch was at a 15-20min block party.”

This NBA season already feels a little different. The interest is more intense, the hopes and dreams of teams are abundant. Fans are excited and delusional and that’s what the league wants.