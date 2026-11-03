LeBron James’ Retirement Tour Includes Drinking On The Job With One Philly Fan Whose Interview Caught The Wrath of Jemele Hill

The Sixers are 7-1 and word on the streets is that LeBron James is as happy as he’s been since the Miami Heat. Along with Jaylen Brown, LeBron has infused a new optimism and a championship air that has quickly spread to the fans, who still can’t believe King James is balling out in Philly as a swiss army knife averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

LeBron James crashed into Sixers fan Troy Clemons and took a sip of his wine before returning to the court during a game against the Chicago Bulls. Fans reacted to the clasic moment. Jemele Hill says Clemons acted too cool for school in the interview. (Getty Images/Screenshot Instagram)

Sixers Fan Does Interview After LeBron Crashes Into Him, Sips His Wine

James has nothing to prove in his career, and he chose Philly because he felt that the roster had the best chance to win a championship. From the first game of the season, James has played carefree and with a joy for the game that is evident. Some might say Bron is getting a bit too lost when during a recent game he took a sip of a fan’s wine.

The Sixers fan was Troy Clemons and he was interviewed about the incident in a clip that has now gone viral on X. The online reporter asked Clemons about the close encounter with The King in a 126-107 thrashing of the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

“Walking to my seat. Whatever this beverage is. We won’t say what it is. We all see what it is,” Clemons said, holding a cup with a dark liquid substance in it. “LeBron crashed into me, he grabbed me. He said, ‘my bad.’ My drink is spilled everywhere. He took my drink from me and basically took a sip of it and ran back on the field (court). I’m just glad for him to be here. I’m not worried about the wine getting on me,”

The person conducting the interview followed up by informing Clemons that some people were saying on social media he should never wash the cup because LeBron drank out of it. Others say he should sell it.

Troy didn’t exactly feel the same way.

“At the end of the day he is another man like me,” said Clemons, who stood proudly in his vintage Sixers jacket. “He’s LeBron, but at the end of the day I threw that cup in the trash. It’s nothing to do with him. I just got a fresh drink though.”

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Jemele Hill Says Clemons Was Trying To Act Too Cool About LeBron Wine Sip

The video quickly spread on the internet and had voices from the sports world and fans chiming in.

Jemele Hill called the fan out for being too nonchalant about the situation, as she re-posted his video on X.

“He ain’t gotta save the cup but it’s ok to acknowledge something cool happened. He’s literally going to be telling this story the rest of his life. Trying to act like it was just another day … come on my guy Fun is allowable!” the former ESPN host said.

“Somebody grabbing your drink and taking a sip ain’t cool lol but I guess since it’s Bron it’s posed to be cool,” one user replied to Hill in the comments.

“Yall weird as hell…want so badly for a man to be fangirling over another man,” a netizen responded.

One netizen clapped back at Hill’s comments with some background information on the fan.

“He literally rubs shoulders with celebrities all the time. Not to mention he and Iverson are cool so that kinda takes the cake if we talking Philly sports. You accusing him of ‘trying to act like it was just another day,’ but he wasn’t acting—to him it was literally just another day. Not everyone worships celebrities like y’all do.”

Overall, fans thought it was a cool situation and proof that LeBron James can do whatever he wants during his NBA retirement tour/championship chase.

‘Bron is having the time of his life. Drinking on the job and all that. 1 of 1,” another fan marveled.

“he shoulda sold the cup but respect to him for saying what he said,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Some expressed skepticism that Clemons actually threw the cup away, claiming that the cup he was holding during his interview after the LeBron incident was the same cup.

“He’s holding the cup lol,” one netizen quipped.

LeBron James is still creating memorable moments despite turining age 42 in December, and the fans are here for it.