With Miami Heat Struggling, Demarcus Cousins Says He Can 100% See Giannis Antetokounmpo Return To Milwaukee Because ‘He Never Wanted To Leave’

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins, Lou Williams, Chandler Parsons and former head coach Stan Van Gundy joined Michelle Beadle on the “Run It Back” podcast to initiate the campaign for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return to Milwaukee.

Michelle Beadle posed a question about Giannis being one-and-done in Miami. DeMarcus Cousins said he can see it happening because Greek Freak never wanted to leave anyway. (Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Boogie Cousins Says Giannis Could Return To Milwaukee Next Season

Beadle asked her “Run It Back” co-panelists, “Is there a world — could you see it where [Giannis is] one and done in Miami?”

Cousins didn’t hesitate to run with the possibility, saying, “One hundred percent. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him go back to Milwaukee. For some reason, my gut’s telling me that anyway.”

Lou “Lemon Pepper Wings” Williams chimed in: “What do you know that we don’t know, Boogie?”

“I don’t know anything,” said the two-time All-NBA center. “This is just my gut feeling. The way Milwaukee loaded up on young talents, assets … I can see a return happening.”

After bringing the franchise an NBA championship in 2021, the Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in June 2026, for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, an unprotected 2033 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and a 2033 second-round pick.

It was a blockbuster deal that was supposed to elevate Miami back into championship contention. While Giannis is putting up strong individual numbers, the team has struggled out the gate with a 2–5 start to the 2026–27 NBA season.

Cousins continued: “It always seemed like he never wanted to leave Milwaukee. It was more of a case ‘I kind of have to spread my wings and see if I find a better situation.’ But he never wanted to leave Milwaukee, so a jump back there wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Greek Freak has been carrying the same load he carried in Milwaukee, delivering robust numbers, including recent multi-game averages around 28 points, 12+ rebounds, and 5+ assists per game. He recently recorded a 31-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a win against the Indiana Pacers.

Co-host Chandler Parsons has maintained that he didn’t like the way Giannis fit with the Miami Heat roster. His theory is being proved so far as Miami struggles on both ends of the floor.

“Giannis is playing out of this world. No matter what team you put Giannis on…he’s gonna be the best player on the floor. I just don’t think this roster fits,” Parsons said on the podcast.

Would Giannis Go Back To Milwaukee?

When looking at the competition in a closely contested Eastern Conference, Miami doesn’t appear to have enough of it to compete. If what Cousins says is true, then maybe this is a one-and-done situation if things go too awry on South Beach.

Antetokounmpo is playing the final season of his contract with the Heat, although he has a player option for 2027-2028. So he will play this season in Miami, unless something outrageous occurs. Cousins could be just bloviating on a podcast. Or he could be onto something. Milwaukee fans are hoping there’s a slither or truth in it.

“Shhhhh they can’t know about the master plan yet,” one fan commented on X.

Miami fans aren’t even trying to consider life without their only superstar.

“ppl don’t pay attention,” one netizen quipped. “ lol he literally posts after every game he’s loving it they j need time to mesh lmao brand new team.