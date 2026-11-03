Fair or Foul?: African Soccer Player Could Face Manslaughter Charge After Tragic Collision on Field Resulted In Death of Opponent

Jesús Owono, a 25-year-old soccer goalie for FC Andorra in Spain’s La Liga 2, could face criminal charges after the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

After running out of his goal in an attempt to clear a pass by CD Tenerife, Owono collided with de Miguel near midfield in the final minutes of a soccer match played on Monday.

Owono’s knee hit de Miguel in his upper chest and head area, sending the CD Tenerife player to the ground in pain. The goalkeeper was immediately shown a red card by the referee and disqualified from the game, while de Miguel was rushed to the hospital.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono may be the target of a police investigation in Spain after a collision resulted ultimately resulted in the death of CD Tenerife opponent Jesús de Miguel. (Photos: @FearedBuck/X; Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu via Getty Images)

De Miguel was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, but the team later said his condition had worsened neurologically before announcing early Tuesday morning that de Miguel had unfortunately died.

“Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda,” the team said in a statement.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo that today weeps for this cruel outcome.

“The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments.”

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Owono was born in central African country Equatorial Guinea, but moved to Spain during his childhood. The goalie joined FC Andorra last year and signed a permanent two-year contract with the soccer club in August.

While Owono is likely to face a suspension from games, a more pressing concern is that The Homicide Group of the National Police in Santa Cruz is also investigating the incident that caused the death of de Miguel, per Al Jazeera. The investigation is reportedly surrounding a potential charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In the aftermath of the collision with de Miguel, Owono faced heavy criticism online and deactivated his Instagram as of Tuesday morning, according to CNN.

Owono’s FC Andorra team also released a statement after de Miguel’s death was announced on Tuesday.

“We are a team, on and off the field. Now more than ever, we must stand together, support each other, and take care of one another,” FC Andorra said in part.

“Today, all of football and all of sports are in mourning. These are moments of profound sadness in which we must remain united, support those who need it most, and show the utmost respect.

“Our most sincere condolences to Jesús’s family and to everyone at CD Tenerife. Rest in peace, Jesús.”