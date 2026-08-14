‘Shedeur Def Was Sabotaged’: Former Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester Says Threat Of Deion Sanders Cost Teammates Draft Position

Everybody and their mama knew something was wrong when Colorado Buffalo star Shedeur Sanders dropped to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, after one of the storied college careers in recent memory.

He was a projected first-round pick leading into the 2025 NFL draft and wound up being the 144th selection.

Since then, many have speculated and offered theories as to why Shedeur slid so low and now Shedeur’s former Colorado teammate and wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is spilling the beans — from his perspective.



LaJohntay Webster Reveals Reason For Shedeur Draft Drop

In a recent interview on “The Water Boyz Show,” Wester claimed that Sanders’ father and coach, Deion Sanders, was viewed as a “threat” and ultimately played a role in his fall.This isn’t breaking news because anybody who saw Shedeur play thought that his draft slide had to do with way more than his ability to play.

An account named ‘Dalvinthetruth’ shared the video of Wester’s comments and wrote, “WOW THIS IS JUST SAD.”

Coach Prime always talks about God and Jesus. How is that even a threat. People are weird, man. — Shedeur X (@ShedeurX) August 13, 2026



Just look at No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The two quarterbacks were supposedly neck-and-neck for the top spot. There were videos and shows with them together pre-draft and both brimmed with confidence about the promise their careers held.



Fans React as Ex-Colorado WR Reveals Reason for Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide

When asked about Sanders’ draft slide, Wester replied bluntly: “They felt threatened. The Deion Sanders family, they a threat to a lot of people.”

“I feel like that played a big role,” Wester continued.“Not only to Shedeur, but a lot of people around him, like me, Jimmy [Horn], Will Sheppard, pretty much all of us. We all took a drop in the draft because of things like that.”

In response to the situation, fans poured into the comments. The Shedeur haters are till alive and well despite some obvious truth regarding this situation.

“They just aren’t that good,” one fan said.

“no your head coach and starting quarterback acted an ass gang lmao. they were very arrogant for a team who didn’t accomplish sh*t,” a user commented in an attempt to discredit Wester’s truth.

“Coach Prime always talks about God and Jesus. How is that even a threat? People are weird, man,” one netizen wrote on X in defense of Shedeur.

“Shedeur def was sabotaged. I honestly dont know why people of power hate Prime, he put alot into the sport and media, and is friends with people of power,” added one netizen.

“Yes, they couldn’t draft anyone else other than Travis before Shedeur from Colorado. It would have been too obvious what they were doing, which is why some of them, like Will, didn’t get drafted,” one fan suggested.

“He ain’t lying,” a fan wrote directly in response to Wester’s quote.



Did Deion Sanders Crush His Players’ Draft Hopes?

Wester was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft after registering 931 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior season at Colorado. His teammate, Horn, was chosen five picks later, 208th overall, by the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the talented Sheppard went entirely undrafted.





Wester is saying what plenty of people were thinking. But Sanders is still so polarizing that some fans and media are still very much at odds over his worth. After winning three of the five games the Browns won last season, Sanders is still slotted to play behind washed up vet Deshaun Watson.

Who knows what’s in store for Shedeur this season. There have been trade rumors. You can guarantee that Cleveland will be a bottom rung team again. You can also guarantee that Shedeur will be confident and looking to make plays and win games whenever he steps on the field.

