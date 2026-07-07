‘He’s Not a HOFer, But He’s a Heck Of a Ball Player’: Kyle Lowry Retires After 20 NBA Seasons, and Fans Debate His Naismith Credentials

Six-time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry, who, along with Kawhi Leonard, helped lead the Toronto Raptors to their lone championship in 2019, announced his retirement from the NBA after 20 seasons on Tuesday.

Kyle Lowry is set to retire as a Toronto Raptor!



The Raptors will sign Lowry to a one-day contract next week for his official retirement and plan to retire his No. 7 jersey during the upcoming season, @JLew1050 confirms. pic.twitter.com/6ZEHFtv02h — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 2, 2026

During his retirement announcement, Lowry was asked if he thought his career was Hall of Fame worthy. The baller replied:

“We’ll let the Naismith committee make that decision.”

Lowry signed a one-day contract with the Raptors to retire in Toronto, where he spent nine highly productive seasons, establishing himself as the franchise’s all-time leader in assists, steals, triple-doubles and 3-point shots.

“We’ll let the Naismith committee make that decision.”



Kyle Lowry speaks on potentially making the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/vJPdu28Mxs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 7, 2026

Fans React To Kyle Lowry Retirement Announcement: Hall of Fame?

“He’s not a HoF, but he’s a hell of a ball player,” one fan said under a Sportsnet (Canada) video of Lowry officially signing out with the Raptors to a round of applause. “Greatest Raptor of all time. Erect the statue in Jurassic Park!,” another fan said. “Not quite a NBA Hall of Famer but A Raptors legend,” another fan commented on X. “I love this that the raptors have their boy back to retire as a raptor Kyle Lowry and GOAT as he should enjoy the moment Kyle.” one netizen said. “Kyle Lowry’s legacy in Toronto is secure forever. A champion, a leader, and a player who helped define an unforgettable era, probably a Hall of Famer,” one supporter commented. “A legendary 20-year career capped off exactly where it belongs. Kyle Lowry was the heart and soul of Toronto basketball. An absolute warrior who earned every single bit of his ring and respect. Happy retirement, K-Low!,” another Raptors fan said. “Good move by Toronto. Lowry had a SOLID NBA career. From coming off the bench in Memphis to becoming a starter on a championship team,” said one fan giving him props but suggesting he fell short of Hall of Fame worthiness.

Is Kyle Lowry a Hall of Famer?

The diminutive dynamo ranks second in franchise history in games played, minutes and points, trailing only longtime teammate and good friend DeMar DeRozan. His Jersey retirement is certainly warranted.

“It’s hard work, grit, passion and, of course, a champion,” Lowry said in a video posted on Instagram. “The guy who was there, the guy who stuck through everything, believing it was supposed to be what it was supposed to be. It was supposed to happen and it did.”

Lowry, now 40, came into the league as the No. 24 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 NBA Draft after starring at Big East powerhouse Villanova. Lowry joined the Houston Rockets in a trade in 2009, before finding a home with the Raptors in 2012. He was a mainstay Up North until a 2024 trade to the Miami Heat. A Philadelphia native, Lowry spent pieces of the last three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"A Toronto Raptor now and forever."



Officially official. pic.twitter.com/NrfrdVyrWJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 7, 2026

At his retirement announcement, Lowry thanked everyone who helped him along the way and played a role in his NBA journey.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play this game for two decades,” Lowry said. “All my stops; Memphis, Houston, Miami, Philly, of course Philly, all my love to Philly, and last, but not least, Toronto, my home.”

Kyle Lowry Career Stats

Lowry averaged 13.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game over 1,187 career appearances. His career high points per game was in 2016-17 for Toronto (22.8). Talk about dominant runs, he was an All-Star every season from 2014-15 to 2019-20 in Toronto.