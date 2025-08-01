Is Caitlin Clark Going To Pull A Kawhi Leonard?’: Alarming Reports Of Injured Star Seeking Outside Doctors Due To ‘Mistrust’ Of Indiana Fever Medical Staff

This has been a very strange WNBA season for many reasons. The absence of Caitlin Clark due to injuries has turned the atmosphere upside down. We have 7.5 point per game scorers like Sophie Cunnigham getting Arby’s deals, starting a new podcast, continuing to ride Clark’s coattails to notoriety and becoming the new fashion queen/tough girl of the league.

Sophie Cunningham ordered Arby’s for a food review back in April. Just under 4 months later, she walks into Barbie Night against the Chicago Sky with a “Hot Girls Eat Arby’s” shirt, and walks out with an Arby’s endorsement. Sophie Cunningham is now Arby’s Barbie. Haters stay mad. pic.twitter.com/fCSM4s0hU7 — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, WNBA players want more money and wore “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts as ratings dropped in half due to Clark’s absence from the sport. No matter how many cute outfits you put on her or how many times she runs on the court to support her teammates or berate a referee, the hype can’t replace CC’s presence on the court dropping dimes, hitting logo trees and re-assuring her fanbase that she is indeed the chosen one.

The WNBA ratings are down 50% since Caitlin Clark got injured. Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, the WNBA commissioner and all the others have tried to take credit for the WNBA’s success, and they’re getting a reality check. pic.twitter.com/1rGQJk6Jzo — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 12, 2025

The “studbuz” and players twerking on each other set the cultural tone for how the league wanted to be represented during All-Star weekend. The game was mid and Candace Parker let Aliyah Boston and this new generation of WNBA stars know that they missed an opportunity to gain leverage in CBA talk with a lackadaisical All-star performance that Parker described as “awful” at some points.

Catastrophe Brewing? Caitlin Clark Hires Personal Medical Team

With all of that going on, a more romantic story is unfolding with the league’s cash cow Caitlin Clark. Clark has been sidelined with various muscle injuries, the latest a right groin strain that has kept her out since well before the All-Star break. At first it wasn’t considered serious, but behind the scenes there seems to be drama brewing between Clark and the Indian Fever medical staff. It’s been described as a complete breakdown of trust between the superstar player and her franchise. In a move that sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA and anyone who actually was privy to it, Clark has reportedly taken control of her own medical care, choosing to go that route rather than deal with the team doctors any further. This is a very bad sign, considering Clark is in just her second season and already doesn’t trust the medical staff.

Why Has Caitlin Clark Formed Own Team of Doctors, Ending Relationship With Indiana Fever Medical Staff?

According to reports, after July 15th when Clark gingerly limped off the hardwood during a physical game against the Connecticut Sun with another groin injury, insiders say it was the final blow. The groin was a repeat of a previous injury, and sources close to Clark are allegedly blaming the team for rushing her back.

Following that incident Clark reportedly informed the team that she would be organizing her own set of doctors and wouldn’t be using the Fever staff. This wouldn’t be a reason for Clark to want to leave Indiana, but if history is any indication, it’s a horrible sign for the long-term relationship between Clark and the Fever. The organization has quadrupled in popularity since Clark was drafted and has led the league in attendance and ratings upon her arrival.

Scott confirms what we have all assumed – Caitlin is getting multiple opinions on her injuries from “doctors across the country.” https://t.co/UmE7IbBpLN pic.twitter.com/EXTOIU5Iuu — Allie (@Allie874) July 22, 2025

Losing her would be akin to when LeBron James left Cleveland for the first time. The franchise would become much less competitive and nobody would care.

The organization is keeping this low, but head coach Stephanie White did admit to reporters that she knew Clark was meeting with specialists in New York and surprisingly had no updates about the matter. You can only assume that the head coach of the team has no information on the status of her star player because Clark no longer trusts the organization with that kind of information.

Did Indiana Fever Mishandle Caitlin Clark Injury By Rushing Her Back?

Clark never missed a game in college, but her second WNBA season has been a rainfall of injuries, which doesn’t fit her MO. Clark had left leg soreness in early May, a left quad strain that led to her missing the first game of her entire career. Now the right groin injury suggests an alarming pattern of recurring soft tissue injuries. Just two years into her career, Clark, 23, is dealing with load management and rehab.

Steph White admits to Holly Rowe that when Caitlin Clark returned from injury earlier this season she "didn't have any practice time" before gameplay!



Did the Fever really rush CC back from injury with zero practice?! Wow sounds like coaching malpractice. pic.twitter.com/XeRYMbtLV1 — The Boston Post (@ABostonPost) July 27, 2025

According to reports by WNBA reporter Holly Rowe, the most convincing evidence of mismanagement by the Fever medical staff occurred when the league’s assists leader returned from her quad injury. The team didn’t provide her with much full-speed practice time to really test the groin and see if she was ready to go. That reportedly was enough for Clark to make the decision to get her own team of medical advisers.

Remember How Kawhi Leonard’s Spurs Career Ended

Not suggesting that Clark even wants to leave Indiana. It’s the perfect place for the Iowa legend to continue putting a strangle hold on Middle America, the rural fan and the everyday pony-tail wearing basketball fan.

However, we all remember how a championship relationship between Leonard and the Spurs turned awfully sour when the team and Leonard got into a major rift over a quad injury he suffered. The Spurs wanted him on the court and Leonard wasn’t comfortable risking further injury. Distrust entered the equation with Leaonard seeking out his own doctors and ceasing communication with the franchise on issues involving his body. The situation got so bad that the Spurs were forced to trade their superstar and NBA Finals MVP, who went on to win another NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors.

RELATED: What’s Really Going On Between Kawhi And The Spurs?

Would Caitlin Clark Leave Indiana?

Clark and Indiana might be heading down this path. Let’s be honest. Clark is the golden goose. She doesn’t owe Indiana a thing. After a game between the Fever and Liberty at Barclays Center, photos emerged of a “deep” conversation between Liberty Coach Sandy Brondello and Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, Clark’s and her agent. Who knows what they were discussing?

Caitlin Clark and her agent speaking with the liberty coach, and some of their players. Could Caitlin Clark end up becoming a liberty in the future? If the Indiana fever drop the ball, I would not be surprised. 🔥🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/y8uUCvCUZB — Michael (@mikeaalen112735) July 17, 2025

It could have been CBA business as Clark will need to be even more vocal in the final days of negotiations to garner more fan support. We do know that there are 12 other teams in the league who would roll out the red carpet to bring Clark into the fold and treat her like a priceless diamond.