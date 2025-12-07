‘Leon Rose Has To Cover For His Mistakes’: Giannis Trade Is Desperation Move For Knicks Team Already In Championship Mix With Karl Anthony-Towns

As currently constructed, the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t built to compete for NBA championships. Because of that superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly open again to being traded. Following last season’s five-game playoff series loss to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers, talks between the Knicks and Bucks about Giannis heated up, reports claim.

While the former two-time MVP and former NBA Finals MVP wasn’t dealt, the team’s slow start (10-15, 12th in the conference) to the season have once started trade rumors for the player affectionately known as the “Greek Freak.” On Dec. 3 head coach Doc Rivers did his best to quell any rumors when talking to reporters.

Doc Rivers Says Giannis Never Asked To Be Traded

“Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I can’t make that more clear,” Doc Rivers told reporters on Wednesday. “I go to the source. I talk to the source every single day. He loves Milwaukee and he loves the Bucks.”

Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem on @7PMinBrooklyn talking Knicks and pairing Giannis Kat and Brunson citing trade other pieces figure out the rest later



🗣️ Melo also says Bucks have no need for Kat, Kazeem says yes you do #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/svr7KPJKqy — 🇬🇭State🇬🇭 (@SNYKPodHarlem) December 6, 2025

Knicks Can Get Greek Freak: Would Require KAT And Another Team Joining

If Giannis truly does indeed want to leave “Cream City,” the Big Apple does seem like a definite possibility. But that would not be easy and, in fact, it’s gonna take trading five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection Karl-Anthony Towns (one of the most offensively skilled) big men in the league, and another team willing to join the trade.

CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn put together one of the more logical trade ideas, and it featured a lot of moving parts.

Quinn’s historic hypothetical trade includes Antetokounmpo, Cole Anthony and Kyle Kuzma joining the Knicks, Mikal Bridges and Gary Trent Jr. heading to the Warriors and the Bucks walking away with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Deuce McBride and a treasure trove of first-round draft picks and pick swaps from both Golden State and New York.

“This is a best-case scenario for the Knicks,” Quinn said. “They’d be able to keep OG Anunoby, their superior wing. Losing McBride would sting, but the Bucks would want his cheap contract.” “In an honest bidding war, the Knicks lose.” “But if Antetokounmpo is willing to make things uncomfortable for the Bucks, they might not have a choice.”

Losing KAT and Bridges would hurt, but in order to add a generational superstar teams must be willing to part ways with players they’d love to keep.

Milwaukee might need to trade Giannis before he leaves as a free agent 😱



"KAT doesn't move the needle for the Bucks?" – @ChandlerParsons



"Anything less than Giannis level, I think there's a revolt among the fanbase." – @TeamLou23



"Giannis level is 4 dudes." – @MichelleDBeadle pic.twitter.com/lakOxqSAYJ — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 3, 2025

There Are Positives And Negatives To Trading KAT For Giannis

If Knicks brass decides to make the deal, it will have its drawbacks; from dismantling the core to hindering cap flexibility for years. It will impact roster depth as well as system fit under first-year head coach Mike Brown. Thus far, KAT seems to be a great fit in Brown’s pace and space that uses a lot of five out sets which KAT thrives in because of his elite shooting ability, something Giannis doesn’t provide.

Where Giannis would be a huge upgrade over KAT is on the defensive end, and especially in the paint. Something Rose and Knicks must ask themselves is do they believe it’s worth shaking up your entire roster that was two games from the NBA Finals last season.

Fans Chime In

As with everything these days, it didn’t take long for fans to give their opinions on what they think should happen.

“Leon Rose has to cover for his mistakes or he’ll be looked at next this summer,” a fan said.

“Milwaukee is never taking back KAT. The trade is Brunson and Hart for Giannis. Even that Milwaukee probably won’t do. There will be much better offers,” another fan said.

“It’s just frustrating bc who actually wants him. I think Bucks would only accept a trade where KAT goes to a third team,” another fan said.

“No matter who actually gets Giannis there WILL be a star going the other way,” a fan quipped.

“He should be…I love Kat but his effort on defense and lack of rim protection from the Center position isn’t enough good enough to win a championship,” a fan mentioned.

Some fans want to trade for Giannis and other don’t because they don’t wanna lose KAT and be in cap and talent purgatory for years to come. Plus, KAT’s pluses outweigh his minuses.