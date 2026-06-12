‘San Antonio Wouldn’t Do This To Anyone Wearing A Knicks Jersey’: Police Still Searching For Culprits Who Put Spurs Fan In Coma

The New York Knicks are on the precipice of winning the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973. While the riveting wins, including a 29-point comeback in Gane 3, have excited the city, some people have given the fans of New York a bad name. They have used the excitement around the city to create a negative narrative about Knicks fans. Thugs disguised as Knicks fans have taken the opportunity to assault fans wearing opposing teams’ paraphernalia.

These random acts of violence has marred the sensational and galvanizing run by this Knicks team.

In fact, a teenager was beaten so badly during the celebrations outside Madison Square Garden earlier this week that he’s in a coma. The 17-year-old victim was allegedly attacked by a group of rowdy people during a verbal dispute outside 235 West 35th Street around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

How Did Fight Start?

The fight apparently began with a content creator allegedly provoking Knicks fans.

Detectives who reviewed the cellphone video that shows the content creator interviewing a member of the crowd, before asking them, “Who do you got?” And one person said “I’ve got the Knicks.”

Another person, apparently with content creator, in an apparent attempt to provoke the crowd for social media, responded, “Spurs in 7.”

The person being interviewed shot back, “Go Knicks, suck my (expletive).”

Bad move with tensions rising high and some troublemakers just looking for a fight, because the Knicks fans moved in and assaulted the 17-year-old.

According to police, the teen was kicked multiple times in the head and body, suffering a seizure and went into a coma, before being rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition and has since been stabilized.

Any Arrests Made?

According to NYPD, no arrests have been made, although police have released a surveillance image of one of the people believed to be involved in the assault and are still searching for others.

The teen was attacked by a rabble-rouser in a black-and-white striped shirt who could be heard saying, “Spurs are up right now. We’re winning. Spurs in 7,” law enforcement sources said. (NYPD)

Will Spurs Fans Retaliate At Home After Game 5?



Knicks fans traveling to San Antonio for tonight’s Game 5 need to be aware of possible retaliation. The fan interaction has taken on a nasty mind of its own and some Spurs fans could be looking for their get-backs — on the court and in the streets.

This was just one of several incidents where fans have assaulted or harassed people for being out of the closet spurs fans.



Knicks fans ATTACKED a Five Guys employee for being a Spurs fan 😳 pic.twitter.com/lYtFI4Uc2Q — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 11, 2026

What starts as overzealous fandom quickly turns into innocent people just fighting for their lives.

One Spurs fan vs a mob of Knicks fans



He fought off a dozen people before finally getting beaten down



As they say, better to live one day as a lion than a hundred years as a sheep pic.twitter.com/KWiaT3rU7U — RT (@RT_com) June 10, 2026

Fans React To Spurs Fan In A Coma

“The only thing dumber than this violent interaction is wearing a Spurs jersey through a crowd of 90% male Knick fans after one of the worst officiated games in Finals history.Sorry, not sorry,” one fan said.



“Yup. The Knicks invited Trump to their game. Of course they’re also pieces of sh-t. San Antonio wouldn’t do this to anyone wearing a Knicks jersey,” another fan said.

Several Knicks players have criticized the actions of these overzealous fans and considering the way the city has handled this unfathomable Knicks playoff run, the league and city officials probably worried that the series doesn’t make it back to New York.