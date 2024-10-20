‘She Wants People To Take Her More Seriously’: Kim Kardashian Wants To Be A Respected Lawyer, But She Can’t Shake Past Infidelities Involving Reggie Bush and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been considered a sex symbol for decades, going back to her early entrance into fame as a featured performer in Ray J’s infamous sex tape.
Over the years Kim has tried to change that image by entering the world of politics, social justice and prison reform, even meeting with former President Donald Trump on several occasions.
Kim Kardashian Wants To Become A Lawyer
According to the latest news about the reality TV queen, the mother of four is still working arduously to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer as her brand continues to boom.
A source reportedly told In Touch that “Kim’s passion and drive to become a bona fide lawyer is still going strong and her plan is to take the bar exam in February.”
“She has a ton of work to do to prepare and knows that the odds of passing it the first time aren’t super high,” says the source.
“She wants people to take her more seriously.”
The purported insider also told the outlet, “She knows passing the bar will be huge, but she also wants her image to be more traditional, so she’s getting all sorts of mood boards together for her new, more professional look.”
However, having been the topic of millions of social media conversations throughout the years, there remains some skeletons from her youth that the 43-year-old is still trying to shake.
Sources Say Kim Kardashian Cheated On Reggie Bush With Kanye West
Her dating history is well documented and her marriage to Kanye West was a power couple hookup for the ages.
We know the celebrity dating scene is a slippery slope, and when it comes to the Kardashians, they jump in and out of relationships like a new pair of shoes.
According to recent reports, Kim was a bad girl when she was with former NFL star Reggie Bush, as she was manifesting her relationship with West even while still attached to the former Heisman Trophy winner.
Yeezy and Kim K got hitched in 2014 after two years of dating. Recent reports suggest that “The Kardashians” star was already plotting on Ye and found him attractive prior to ending her relationship with Bush.
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Pursued Kanye West While With Reggie Bush
The SKIMS founder reportedly was sending messages to Kanye behind Bush’s back during the tumultuous boomerang relationship that lasted 3.5 years, finally ending in 2010.
Apparently, Kiim pursued Kanye rather intensely and tried to begin dating him several times before it actually clicked.
A supposed source close to Kardashian told In Touch, “Kim attempted several times to initiate an affair with Kanye and even was busted by Reggie for it… It led to a couple of their short-term break-ups.”
Apparently, Kanye had respect for Bush and didn’t feel the need to back door him just because his girl was ready to cheat.
In 2019 Radar reported that its own supposed insiders close to Kim allegedly confirmed, “Even Kim herself admits that while she loved Reggie, she was obsessed with Kanye because she found him fashionable and exciting in a way that Reggie just wasn’t.”
Of course the saying you lose them how you gain them was clearly on Kanye’s mind as sources say she cut off all contact with Bush and “even let’s Kanye look at her phone every night to put his doubts at ease.”
Kanye Was Allegedly Pursuing Kim Kardashian While With Amber Rose
Lets not put all of the blame on Kim. According to reports, Kanye spent almost a decade trying to convince Kim to date him even when he was in his relationship with “Slut Walk” founder Amber Rose.
At a certain point Kanye won her over, reportedly going as far as to crop himself into the annual Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas card. Then he sent it to Kim with a profession of his love.
Rose accuses Kanye, who once said, “I just dreamed about being next to her,” in reference to Kim Kardashian, of cheating with Kim prior to their relationship ending.
According to Rose, the prison reform advocate and reality TV legend was blatant with her desire to hook the former Donda Sports founder.
Rose says both were messy and accused Kardashian of calling, texting, and sending lewd pictures to West.
“Kim is one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together,” Rose told Star magazine in 2012. “She’s a home wrecker! They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other,” she added.
Amber Rose Confronted Kim Kardashian About Sending Messages To Kanye
Rose has claimed things got so bad that she sent Kim an email demanding an explanation for her messiness.
“She was sending pictures, and I was like, ‘Kim, just stop. Don’t be that person,’” Amber said.
However, Rose received no response: “I thought at least she’d be woman enough to respond to me. She never responded”
The cheating allegations were further confirmed by adult entertainer Myla Sinanaj, who posted a series of Twitter rants at the time, claiming to have seen Kanye creeping into Kim’s suite at 2 a.m. while she was still with Bush.
“I was the one making Kanye keys to her suit at 2 AM!!! Back when she was supposed to be with the love of her life, Reggie Bush, right??” Sinanaj claimed in 2013.
She added some words for Ye, “My advice to Kanye is ‘if they cheat with you, they cheat on you.’ Remember that sh*t.”
Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush Both Thriving
This was some time ago but it’s always good to get the real scoop.
Now both Kim Kardashian and Bush are far removed from those days.
Bush works as an on-air college football analyst for Fox Sports during the “Big Noon Kickoff” show alongside his former teammate Matt Leinart and he also got his Heisman Trophy status reinstated in April after 14 years.
Kim of course is one of the most famous people in the world and has an enterprise in television and fashion that has made her a billionaire.
We might soon be calling her Kim Kardashian, esquire.