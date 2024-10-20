‘She Wants People To Take Her More Seriously’: Kim Kardashian Wants To Be A Respected Lawyer, But She Can’t Shake Past Infidelities Involving Reggie Bush and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been considered a sex symbol for decades, going back to her early entrance into fame as a featured performer in Ray J’s infamous sex tape.

Over the years Kim has tried to change that image by entering the world of politics, social justice and prison reform, even meeting with former President Donald Trump on several occasions.

Kim Kardashian Wants To Become A Lawyer

According to the latest news about the reality TV queen, the mother of four is still working arduously to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer as her brand continues to boom.



A source reportedly told In Touch that “Kim’s passion and drive to become a bona fide lawyer is still going strong and her plan is to take the bar exam in February.”

“She has a ton of work to do to prepare and knows that the odds of passing it the first time aren’t super high,” says the source.

“She wants people to take her more seriously.”

The purported insider also told the outlet, “She knows passing the bar will be huge, but she also wants her image to be more traditional, so she’s getting all sorts of mood boards together for her new, more professional look.”

However, having been the topic of millions of social media conversations throughout the years, there remains some skeletons from her youth that the 43-year-old is still trying to shake.

Sources Say Kim Kardashian Cheated On Reggie Bush With Kanye West

Her dating history is well documented and her marriage to Kanye West was a power couple hookup for the ages.

We know the celebrity dating scene is a slippery slope, and when it comes to the Kardashians, they jump in and out of relationships like a new pair of shoes.



Sources accuse Kim Kardashian of cheating on ex-Reggie Bush and pursuing Kanye West before beginning her love affair and marriage with the rapper. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to recent reports, Kim was a bad girl when she was with former NFL star Reggie Bush, as she was manifesting her relationship with West even while still attached to the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Yeezy and Kim K got hitched in 2014 after two years of dating. Recent reports suggest that “The Kardashians” star was already plotting on Ye and found him attractive prior to ending her relationship with Bush.

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Pursued Kanye West While With Reggie Bush