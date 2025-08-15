‘ESPN Go Do Some Digging, They Lock The MFer Up’: Kendrick Perkins With Lesson For Michael Porter Jr. On Handling Gambling “Death Threats” 

Kendrick Perkins has reached the level of visibility in the volatile and wildly popular sports debate world, where his hot takes have an impact. Between coaches, players, and fans, he has more than enough people invested in his ESPN takes that receiving backlash for his opinion has become the everyday norm. The debate game can be dangerous too. Perkins shocked everyone when he recalled a situation he encountered in the latest episode of the “Road Trippin'” podcast.

“I got death threats,” Perk told co-hosts Channing Frye and Allie Clifton. “I got attacked by the barbs. It wasn’t in my DMs; them MFers got my phone number. They was sending me text messages.”

Kenrick Perkins Milwaukee Bucks Take Offends Menacing Fan

Perkins says the incident dates back to a controversial opinion he offered about the Milwaukee Bucks in their 2021 title run. The former Boston Celtics center had fans walking the ledge when he doubled down on comments that Khris Middleton was “Batman” to Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s “Robin,” following KM’s 40-point Game 4 masterpiece that became the signature moment in his brief career as an elite NBA player, alongside Greek Freak. The comment, as absurd as it was, got one fan so angry that he reportedly obtained Perkins’ personal number and even his wife’s social media account.

“This dude was sending me threat after threat after threat. I’mma kill your kids, as soon as you get there, I know where you stay, I’mma murder you. This real life. So, I’m like, I ain’t really got time to be playing like this, so I tell ESPN. ESPN go do some digging, they lock the MFer up,” stated Perkins. “They found the dude and locked him up. This is a true story,” Perk added.

ESPN Helped Perkins Locate & Prosecute Perpetrator

The fan who made the threats swore that he was only joking, but it was too late. In fact, Perkins says the network backed him and made sure that the man was convicted and served a worthy jail sentence. The debate in question was on “First Take” and it got really heated. The emotions of the show can easily get fans caught up in the soap opera. Some fans want to become part of the show and that’s where the lines between entertainment and fanaticism clash.

Michael Porter Jr.’s Sticky Conversation About Gambling and Players Facing Dangerous Threats

Perkins shared the story as a lesson to newly -acquired Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr., who has been spewing all kinds of eye-raising opinions on the podcast circuit. According to MPJ, sports gambling, particularly in the NBA, has gotten to a point where it is now endangering players’lives. NBA players have discussed the dynamic that gambling brings to the game on many occasions. Fans have lost money due to a player failing to reach certain statistical figures that could have made the fan money.

Sometimes they take it out on the players with nasty messages via social media. MJP claims that when players cause the bettors to miss the over/under on a prop bet, it can potentially lead to vicious threats towards the players. He then brought up the harrowing thought that these gamblers would be so caught up in the loss that they would actually act on the threats. As sports gambling opens up across the country and every sport is game to be bet on, the likelihood of such an instance will increase.

Michael Porter Jr. on sports betting



“if all ya homies can bet 10K on my under this one game imma act like I got an injury and they all get a bag… some people come from nothing they think like that. Sports gambling only gonna get worse”



pic.twitter.com/gnGLfTWWBh — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 12, 2025

The likelihood that an NBA player might cheat the game is also going to increase. Of course, people are taken aback by Porter’s comments and many feel like he should never have offered his opinion on a matter close to home.

Betting Scandal: Michael Porter Jr.’s Brother Jontay Banned From NBA For Life

His brother, Jontay Porter, formerly with the Toronto Raptors, admitted to feeding inside information to a betting syndicate and intentionally underperforming to help them win wagers. His guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud led to a lifetime ban from the NBA.

During an appearance on the ‘One Night with Steiny’ podcast, Michael Porter addressed both his brother’s situation and the larger threats of an evolving gambling world. Painting a picture of how easily players can be lured into that world.

Porter Said:

“Think about it: If you can get all your homies rich by telling them ‘Yo, $10,000 on my under… This one game, I’m going to act like I’ve got an injury and I’m going to sit out. I’m going to come out after three minutes. That is not OK, but some people probably think like that. They come from nothing and all their homies come from nothing.”

Porter Jr.’s overall point is that sports gambling is too accessible. Players can place a bet with just a phone and a WiFi connection. Porter suggests that gambling be restricted to in-person gambling and only in Las Vegas, because of this rising threat to the players. In addition to his brother’s lifetime ban, Terry Rozier faced federal investigation for suspicious betting patterns. Additionally, Malik Beasley is currently under investigation for gambling allegations related to NBA games.

Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Jr. opened up about his personal struggles:



“Everybody has different vices. Everybody has different things that they struggle with. That can go with people who struggle from alcohol, people that struggle with drugs. You know, for example, my brother… pic.twitter.com/tmIH1mhZH5 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) August 11, 2025

Porter is suggesting his brother wasn’t protected and the NBA didn’t do anything to set up protection for the players against these new temptations. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges the NBA faces regarding gambling and its impact on player integrity.

Kendrick Perkins Gives Micharl Porter Jr. Advice On How To Handle Threats By Gamblers

Perkins had a message for Porter and anyone else that is being threatened by fans or put in an uncompromising situation that could jeopardize your career.

“Michael Porter, Jr., if you’re watching this,” Perkins said, “they have this thing called NBA security. If you feel threatened, you’re under a multibillion-dollar company is what you work for. You will be okay, young fellow.”

There are so many ways that an athlete can get caught up in illegal gambling. They don’t even have to be placing bets on their league’s games on gambling sites, which is against league rules. Just days after NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested for allegedly owing $265,000 to two prominent Las Vegas casinos after bouncing checks to pay those bills off, former NBA star and podcaster Gilbert Arenas and five other defendants, including a suspected high-level Israeli crime figure, were arrested on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business in which high-stakes poker games were played at an Encino mansion Arenas owned, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

NBA Making Adjustments But Betting Too Profitable To Stop

The NBA isn’t going to end sports betting. It’s way too lucrative and all the leagues have deals with gambling partners bulging out of the pockets with cash. However, in a direct response to the Jontay Porter gambling scandal, the NBA and its gambling partners have agreed to a deal that removes under prop bets on the lowest paid, most vulnerable players in the league. Both the NBA and gambling partners confirmed the change

Joe Varden of The Athletic announced: