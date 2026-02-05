‘I Can Still Run and Do Things With a Ball’: Radio Host Keith McPherson Shames Barstool President Dave Portnoy For Strong Opinions, Lack of Athleticism

WFAN radio host Keith McPherson, a former college football player, took Barstool President Dave Portnoy to task for his recent attempt at simply running in a video that has since gone viral.



Anonymous nerds online will make jokes about me mentioning I played college football. It's not a flex. Its a reminder that I'm an athlete. I can still run and do things with a ball in my hands. Separate me from guys talking sports that look like your president here trying to run! https://t.co/7ApIDv2YZg — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) February 5, 2026

“Anonymous nerds online will make jokes about me mentioning I played college football. It’s not a flex. It’s a reminder that I’m an athlete. I can still run and do things with a ball in my hands. Separate me from guys talking sports that look like your president here trying to run!,” McPherson captioned above a video of Portnoy’s athletic display.

The “you never played the game” therefore your opinion doesn’t count is a debatable approach. It’s sports and everyone can have an opinion no matter how uniformed or void of truth. A pro player could in the same way use that excuse to dismiss the opinion of a person such as McPherson, who only reached college.

Keith McPherson Ridicules Dave Portnoy’s Running Ability

McPherson continued to lay into Portnoy on the feed. One fan responded on X to McPherson’s caption…

“One of the reasons I’ll always try to be in decent shape,” said one netizen. To which McPherson added: “It’s part of credibility if you ask me. You’ve got guys speaking so strongly on things they haven’t done.”

When one fan suggested McPherson race against 71-year-old radio legend Mike Francesa, McPherson said, “There’s a few talking heads I would love to put on turf and see what they can do,” undoubtedly referencing other sports talking heads on New York radio who don’t look like they could jump over a batting tee.

Dave Portnoy Saw His Display As A Super Bowl Week Win

Portnoy, who knows how to garner engagement with the best of them and set up stunts that help his brand explode, was competing in some kind of race as part of a promotion. He claimed to have some kind of injury and certainly ran like it as he had a 20 yard lead on his opponent to run about 10 yards. As Portnoy barely made it across the finish line, he celebrated saying “I did it again. I did it again.” “Another victory, they never stop coming.”

Then he poured a drink into a championship cup trophy and celebrated the Patriots being in the Super Bowl.

Fans React To McPherson Knocking Portnoy’s Credibility To Talk Sports

Portnoy had his supporters in the matter.

“He’s still way better at his job than you will ever be. What does his running ability have to do with anything,” one fan said “What does being athletic have to do with talking sports,” another fan asked McPherson. “Portnoy has grown to be one of the biggest sports media outlets ever. Also he’s smart enough to know he’s old and slow, also it’s amazingly funny content. Some of the WORST talking heads are former athletes.”

Portnoy has plenty of opinions and his followers – those who have helped build his Barstool sports empire – have elevated him to some kind of sports God. However, in McPherson’s opinion, Portnoy is more a product of today’s social media, where guys who have a large following bloviate about players and things they never experienced.

Is Portnoy Recruiting Keith McPherson?

Portnoy is always trying to put on a show, sell a brand and set up his next move. He wants guys like McPherson talking about him. Maybe this is another concocted scheme by Portnoy to bring McPherson, a recent free agent, into the Barstool family.

This is something to keep an eye on, especially if Portnoy responds and the two can get together to compete at something for a worthy cause.