Keep Your Head In The Game! NFL Draft Day Reporter Says Jalen Carter Has A “Big D**k”

The NFL draft came and went, and all the requisite attention on the best college players in the country followed. For one reporter, the defensive prowess of former Georgia Bulldog and newly drafted Philadelphia Eagles player Jalen Carter wasn’t the only thing capturing her attention.

Apparently, he was giving her sweatpants print energy.

While describing Carter’s athletic attributes on air for “NFL Now,” reporter Bridget Condon went below the belt and quickly perused what she may have been thinking.

“One of the names we are hearing is Jalen Carter, the D-tackle from Georgia who has just won a national championship with the [University of Georgia] Bulldogs.”

Then it got weird.

“Big d**k, big guy; 6-3, 315 pounds, he can make an immediate impact, a day one starter because of his ability to create pressure.”

Can you say awkward?

Who Is Bridget Condon?

Condon has been with NFL Media since October 2021 and serves a multi-platform role across NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app, with various duties, including on-air news updates, field reporting, and contributions to Fantasy Football. She spent four years as an on-air sports anchor and reporter at WTVD-TV in Durham, North Carolina, covering professional and local sports in the area. She also spent two years as an on-air sports anchor and reporter with WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now on one of the biggest stages in sports, slips like she had for the draft will be caught and go viral. However, Carter has had other more sensational incidents happen to him. Carter was fortunate to make the draft given some other issues that occurred off the field

The Carter

“I’m just sick to my stomach right now,” Dallas Cowboys star outside linebacker Micah Parsons said on Bleacher Report when Carter was drafted ninth in the first round. “I’m just so shocked, eight teams let Jalen Carter fall to nine; Howie [Roseman] talking for sure … the value of that pick is crazy!” Parsons said of the Eagles GM.

The once said-to-be top prospect is still considered a top talent, but he needs to fix his off-the-field behavior to reach the potential many believe he has. Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed a teammate and a recruiting staff member. His NFL future was in jeopardy, although both charges are misdemeanors in Georgia.

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

An arrest warrant issued by the Athens-Clarke County, Georgia Police Department and revealed on Wednesday alleges that Carter was racing his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against a 24-year-old recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy, who was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition, leading to the Jan. 15 wreck. Tragically, Bulldogs offensive linemen Devin Willock and LeCroy died.

The 20-year-old Willock died at the scene, while LeCroy died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

LeCroy’s SUV was traveling at 104 mph right before the crash. Carter and the Jeep he drove left the area before police or emergency personnel arrived. Less than two hours later, he reportedly returned to the scene and was asked by police whether he had been racing the vehicle that crashed. All evidence, per police, points to a car race gone wrong, although Carter denied he’d been racing.

Carter was reportedly present at the crash scene, and provided shifting accounts of the accident. Carter first told authorities he heard the crash from an apartment complex nearby. Later he said to an officer that he had been driving behind and beside LeCroy’s SUV.

Now that his draft dreams materialized, he needs to beware of the eyes of a certain NFL reporter.

