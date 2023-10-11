Top 5 Rookies Following Week 5 | Eagles Defensive Lineman Jalen Carter Continues To Show Why He Was The Top Prospect In 2023 NFL Draft

Five weeks into the 2023 NFL season and here are top frosh on the gridiron.

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles, DL

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter was considered the best prospect in the draft. Questionable decisions and character issues caused the dominant interior lineman to slip out of the top five to the ninth pick. Carter falling to the Eagles was a blessing in disguise, as he gets to learn from All-Pro Fletcher Cox daily, and through five games that invaluable experience is paying off.

Carter has been a real force for Philly’s defense with 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His 15 QB pressures lead all interior lineman in the league. This is while playing less than 50 percent of the snaps.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni loves the rook, but says taper the hype a bit.

“We won’t put him in Canton yet,” Sirianni said. “He’s got to just keep going each and every day and getting better, and it’s about consistency.”

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, QB

The strong-armed Stroud has been unbelievable thus far. In his first five games he’s passed for over 1,450 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. His play has been so good, it’s given a Texans team many left for dead this season a real shot at winning more games than anyone could’ve imagined. At 2-3 following a last-second loss to the Falcons on Sunday, H-Town looks like a team on the rise with Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans leading the way.

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, RB

The dynamic former Texas Longhorns star has looked the part of the best running back in this draft and maybe in the last few. Robinson is averaging over 5.4 yards per carry on limited touches as he shares the load with Tyler Allgeier. While, Robinson hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown yet, he’s touched paydirt a couple times in the passing game. Through five weeks Robinson has 510 total yards (102 yards per game), and is on pace for over 1,200 rushing and nearly 500 receiving. He’s a huge safety valve for second-year QB Desmond Ridder, providing speed, power and elusiveness in the running and passing game.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, WR

Nacua, has been a huge surprise for the Rams. With star wideout Cooper Kupp out, head coach Sean McVay has featured the former Washington and BYU rookie every week of the season. Nacua has responded with 46 receptions for 572 yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging a respectable (12.4) yards per reception and just knows how to get open. The Rams feel so strongly about his development that they traded former second-round pick Van Jefferson to the Falcons on Tuesday.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins, RB

The speedy Achane fits right in with the Dolphins track team. All he’s done is take short runs and turn them into 50-, 60-yard scampers with elite speed and quickness. In four games Achane has just 38 carries but he’s gained 460 yards (12.1) yards per carry and five touchdowns. Unfortunately, Achane hurt his knee in Sunday’s win over the Giants, and will be out for a while. He’s also a candidate for injured reserve.

While it is a blow to the Fins offense because of Achane’s game-breaking ability, but he should be able to return in a few weeks.