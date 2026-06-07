‘You Probably Shouldn’t Be Here’: Witnesses Claim Karmelo Anthony Provoked Austin Metcalf Prior To Stabbing

The Karmelo Anthony murder trial is heating up and witnesses are saying that Anthony provoked Austin Metcalf. According to several teens it was Anthony who got everything started by refusing to leave a rival team’s tent at least 15 times at the track meet and things escalated from there with Anthony eventually stabbing and killing Metcalf.

A huge sticking point in the trial is no Black jurors were chosen, and civil rights groups criticized the exclusion of all Black jurors, raising concerns about fairness in the trial. The high-profile case has sparked debate over race, self-defense, and justice, with testimony expected to last two weeks.

Karmelo Anthony asked to leave '15 times' before fatal stabbing, witness says https://t.co/whTYGcLcUT pic.twitter.com/XtteYPCs56 — New York Post (@nypost) June 5, 2026

Self-Defense Claim Called Into Question

As testimonies ramped up late last week, teens who witnessed the encounter claim that Anthony was looking for drama and he found it with Metcalf. Pictures of the slain and lifeless Metcalf were shown to jurors in the courtroom. The graphic pictures came after several teens testified that Metcalf repeatedly told Karmelo Anthony he wasn’t going to fight him before the deadly stabbing in April 2025.

A female juror was seen covering her mouth as they were shown a photo of the teen’s heart. The medical examiner said Metcalf could not have survived the wound and has ruled his death a homicide. Metcalf’s parents were present in court on Saturday, but only the jury was shown the autopsy photos.

'F*ck you, cracker': Racist insults hurled outside courthouse during Karmelo Anthony trial https://t.co/Ahh6R7fJPi pic.twitter.com/GPfIBn9em6 — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) June 7, 2026

Fans Chime In On Latest From Trial

“You probably shouldn’t be here. You need to leave our tent,” a teen testified last week that Anthony was told that day. “I can’t even begin to imagine the pain his family is going through right now. No parent should ever have to bury their own child,” a reader said. “Parents should teach their kids to mind their business. What do you think mute dead kids final thoughts were ? I’m sure they were regret,” another observer said. “Austin’s own brother admitted to confronting Karmelo and attacking him. Free Karmelo,” a fan mentioned. “His supporters claim he was justified in stabbing the boy to death because the boy shouldn’t have told him to leave. Black people business or some such,” someone else quipped. “Bringing a knife to a fist fight is childish. And look what happens,” one person declared. “You can’t claim self-defense while actively breaking the law, instigating violence. Hope this helps,” another person analyzed.

Likelihood Karmelo Anthony Gets Off Is Slim

As the prosecution rests and the defense begins to present its case, things aren’t looking good for Anthony to get off.

The possibility of Karmelo Anthony being fully acquitted of all charges is widely considered low by legal experts, as a full “not guilty” verdict would require the jury to completely accept a self-defense claim. He faces 5 to 99 years in prison for murder, and legal analysts suggest a conviction on a lesser charge, such as manslaughter, is a strong possibility.