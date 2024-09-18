“Stay The F— Away From Our QB Kardashian/Jenner”: Shedeur Sanders Fans Warn Him About Hooking Up With Kendall Jenner

Looks like Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is officially an A-List celebrity. Not only is he expected to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft next year, but he has been pulled into the Kardashian pit, where very few brothers make it out unscathed.

As the legendary son of GOAT cornerback and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur has had a foot up on life and the competition from the beginning. His dad coached him at times prior to college, and once they got to college pops is the only coach he has known at Jackson State and Colorado.



Shedeur Sanders fans are warning the QB to stay away from Kendall Jenner after he was seen giving her a hug (Getty Images)

Not sure if this is a good thing or bad thing, but Sanders recently linked up with Kendall Jenner, the well-traveled sister of Kylie Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

In a video that is making its rounds on social media (which is the point, right?) the two embrace with a friendly hug, which appears harmless.

However, the fact that these two even know each other well enough to be embracing has fans worried about Sanders losing focus and becoming the victim of the Kardashian/Kenner curse.

Colorado Buffs Fans Don’t Want Shedeur Around Jenner

X users had plenty of opinions, and almost none of them were positive, because of the reputation that Jenner and her sisters have earned over the years is as super rich groupies for Black athletes.

“Oh no. I rebuke, I rebuke” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“His team is doing a terrible job protecting his image…smh,” another user added.

“Keep her away at least until football season is over,” another added.

“Noooooooo Shedeur don’t do it!!!” another user said.

Another was more blatant with his displeasure, demanding that Kendall “Stay the F— away from our QB Kardashian/Jenner can’t remember the last athlete to have a successful relationship with one of those girls.”

The Kardashians and Jenner have a long history with celebrities, and none have soared after dealing with them.

Kim, Kanye’s ex-wife and mother of his children, was married to former Nets forward Kris Humphries and his career plummeted after announcing their marriage, which never materialized.

The wealthy influencer and prison rights activist was most recently linked to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Khloe previously dated Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson. Shes also dated James Harden and other ballers.

Jenner Linked to Suns Star Devin Booker

In Jenner’s case, she stays busy recruiting entertainers and athletes into her world as well.

Jenner and music megastar Bad Bunny were an item for the majority of 2023. They for some great photo ops and had socia media buzzing, but recently the two called it splits.

With Jenner back outside and on the market, she has been returned to her on again, off again fallback fling, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

The two have been seen rekindling old flames, but TMZ says they are not officially a couple again.

“Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rekindling their relationship, but they’re taking things slow — and they’re not even exclusive just yet,” TMZ wrote.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell us the former lovebirds have been spending more time together lately — something that became evident during the Super Bowl … when DB popped up in the Kardashian suite super randomly, albeit separated from Kendall,” the gossip site added.

Which opens the door for Shedeur to gain another trophy this season to go along with what he hopes is the Heisman award.

There’s no confirmation that the two are together but when you see a Jenner or Kardashian in the same vicinity or embracing a ballplayer who is in the center of limelight and who’s brand is exploding, then there will always be whispers — and concerns for some.