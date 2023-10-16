“Just Match My Passion, Match My Love” | Deion Questions Whether His Team Is In Love With Game Of Football After Epic Collapse Versus Stanford

The Colorado Buffaloes are still trying to figure out how they blew a 29-0 halftime lead in losing to the Stanford Cardinal 46-43 in double overtime.

There were mental errors, penalties and in many cases just a complete lack of effort that led to the Buffaloes losing a game they were in complete control of for 37 minutes. As the dust settled over Boulder amidst the scenic Rocky Mountains, the Buffaloes had gone from a promising 4-2 to now 4-3.

Still two games from being bowl-eligible, a dejected and downtrodden Deion Sanders took to the podium for his postgame press conference to in many words question his team’s want-to and love of the game.

A normally excitable Sanders, seemingly still in shock after the loss, was somewhat at a loss for words on what took place. But he did have some words for his team.





Sanders Says It’s Decision Time

In his postgame presser, Sanders was pretty blunt with his remarks:

“They got to make up in their mind are they in love with this game or are they like with it? Without a shadow of a doubt I am truly 100 percent in love with this thing. And I just want people to match me. Just match my passion, match my heart, match my love, match my consistency, just match my mannerisms, just match every darn thing I give to this game. I love this. Sadly, I love it so much, but the game don’t even occupy the ability to love you back. That’s a strange love, isn’t it.”

Deion Sanders Is Always Challenging His Team

To hear Sanders question his team’s passion or desire is nothing new. He did it when spring practice began. He even mentioned how most of last year’s team didn’t even love football, except the very few players he decided to keep.



Despite leading 29-0 at halftime, Sanders says he preached to the team that it was 0-0 starting the second half. The Pro Football Hall of Famer says he did so in an effort to guard against complacency and letting up. That obviously didn’t work, as the team was outscored 46-14 after the half, including the two overtimes.

That’s enough to make a coach question if his guys truly do love the game. No matter what the verdict might be, the things that Sanders said in his presser should resonate heavily as the team prepares to travel to Pasadena to face the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.

Friday’s loss added some unwanted pressure for the Buffaloes the rest of the way. With other road games against Utah and Arizona, plus home games versus Washington State and Oregon State, the Buffs play four ranked opponents in their final five weeks of the season.