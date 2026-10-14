‘It’s Gotta Happen. Bro Is On The Verge Of 40’: NFL Fans Predict A Long-Overdue MVP Season For Jordan Love, Who Has Been Carrying Green Bay Packers  

Jordan Love has been the victim of a roller coaster of praise and criticism since taking over as starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in the post-Aaron Rodgers era and throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2023.

Through the first five games of the 2026 NFL season, the 2020 first round pick has accumulated 1,408 passing yards (3rd in the NFL), 10 passing touchdowns (tied for 5th), and a 95.5 passer rating. The Packers aren’t a great team, but they do have a Top 10 defense and Love, whose squad is 3-2 and battling for first place in the NFC North.

Jordan Love had the most passing yards ever by a Green Bay Packers QB against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field with 367 yards in a 31-7 win on October 11, 2026. Fans are talking MVP. (PhotoMichael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Love played better than Aaron Rodgers ever did against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. The Packers won 31-7 behind a passing master class by Love, who completed 25 of his 31 throws for 367 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. The performance makes him the Packers’ record holder for the most passing yards in a game against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

He beat the previous record of 345 yards passing set by gunslinger Lynn Dickey back in 1983. The 24-point margin of victory marks the largest win against the Bears since 2014, the year Rodgers won the second of his four NFL MVPs

Love is carrying the Packers this season while inserting himself into the early MVP race. This despite 37 QB hits (most in NFL), 13 passes dropped (most), 49 quick pressures faced (most) and a running game that is last in the league at 60.4 team rush YPG. Through Week 5, Love and 49ers star Brock Purdy are the only two QBs to throw for multiple TDs in every game this season.

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Tops Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre By Leading Green Bay To Playoffs In First Season As Starter

NFL Fans Say Jordan Love Will Finally Win MVP This Season

“Jordan Love MVP season. Book it now,” one Packers fan captioned above a photo of the 27-year-old quarterback.

“You’ve been saying this for 5 years, shut up,” one fan replied to the celebration of Love’s latest feats.

“It’s gotta happen eventually! Bro is on the verge of 40,” another fan quipped in the comments.

“Well it is his 7th season already so if not this year probably next year never right?” one user commented.

Love has a 1-3 playoff record, which includes a wild-card round loss to the Chicago Bears in which he threw for 323 yards and four TDs but blew 21–3 lead. It was the moment everybody started loving Caleb Williams and dissing Jordan Love.

With Williams battling a hamstring injury, Love has seized the moment and the spotlight in the NFC North for the time being. Packers fans seem very optimistic that this will be the season he carries the true weight of an MVP.