‘He’s Cooked Bro’: Fans Have Plenty To Say About Denver Broncos Star Jonathan Cooper Being Arrested Twice In A Week Following Domestic Dispute

Denver Broncos star Jonathan Cooper is one half of the one of the best pash rush duos in the NFL with fellow edge rusher Nik Bonnito. The duo’s ability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks without having to always blitz is a huge reason the team secured the best record in the AFC.

Cooper, a former Ohio State Buckeyes, star is facing more legal issues following his second arrest in a week. This time Cooper was arrested for violating a protection order filed against him in the aftermath of his previous arrest stemming from a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

#Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper was arrested again Thursday night on charges of domestic violence, harassment, and violating a protection order.



According to police, Cooper’s ex-girlfriend called authorities after he allegedly showed up at her residence, knocked on her door for… pic.twitter.com/tFRMlvTq1c — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 12, 2026

Cooper Facing New Charges

The protection order was put in place for Cooper’s girlfriend after two additional charges, including a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation, were added Wednesday from his June 4 arrest in Parker.

The star edge rusher whose game is built on speed and power is now facing new charges of harassment from repeated phone calls and violation of a protection order, according to court records.

Not only is Cooper now dealing with uncertainty in court, it’s highly plausible he will face a lengthy suspension from the league.

Broncos Release Statement On The Serious Matter

Early Friday morning the Broncos addressed the matter with this statement to the Associated Press:

“We are disappointed to learn of Jonathon Cooper’s arrest on Thursday and continue to review this matter.”

The NFL also chimed in with spokesman Brian McCarthy telling the AP, “We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

Cooper is accused of sending 20 messages and making two unanswered phone calls to his girlfriend Thursday before going to her apartment and knocking on her door, according to the arrest affidavit. He left when she called 911. Cooper told officers who went to his residence later Thursday that he had not been served with a protection order.

BREAKING: Broncos’ OLB Jonathon Cooper was arrested again Thursday night by Parker police and booked into the Douglas County jail where he is now held on four charges stemming from violating the protection order against him.



Cooper, 28, received four new charges Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/CbEpmESYqN — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) June 12, 2026

Fans Chime In On Situation

It didn’t take long for the social media vultures to address and give their varying opinions on the matter at hand.

“He’s cooked bro this is his second incident,” a fan said. “Guys, I think the NFL might be starting to have a domestic violence problem,” another fan said. “He’s just trying to fit it with the rest of the NFL. Guys like this are beloved in the NFL,” another person commented. “Bro you are making millions of dollars this woman isn’t that important what are you doing,” another person quipped. “Crashing out putting your bag in major question…needs a different circle,” a fan mentioned. “He knows nothing will happen. Pierce Jr. set the bar,” someone else replied. “He somehow will play football again. Get him tf out of here.,” a person spewed.

Cooper Has Been Great The Last Three Seasons

After two subpar non-impact seasons to begin his NFL career, Cooper burst on the scene with 8.5 sacks in 2023. He followed that up with a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2024 and then 8.0 sacks in 2025. Sacks aside, he also ranks among the top of the league in quarterback pressures along with the aforementioned Bonnito as the duo had formed one of the best bookend edge rush duos in the league.

The Broncos have high aspirations for next season, and this is a problem the team doesn’t need.