Should Put ‘Skirts On QBs’ Nowadays: Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway Despises NFL’s Soft Treatment Of Quarterbacks

Former two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway played in an era where defenses could flat out annihilate the quarterback and not get much more than an occasional roughing the passer penalty. Elway, the greatest player in Denver Broncos history, was one of the most hit quarterbacks in the league during his career, and if not for his toughness and underrated elusiveness might’ve caught more licks. He is not a fan of how the game has changed and how much quicker flags are thrown to protect quarterback.

John Elways Bashes Today’s NFL

During a recent appearance on former teammate’s Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay,” the always outspoken and at times brash Elway didn’t hold back on his feelings about today’s brand of football. In many ways the former Stanford Cardinal legend called the game soft, and he’s not a fan of it, considering how it was refereed when he played.

"I can't stand that the QB gets hit in the head with a hand, and it's a penalty. I'm like, 'Why does he have a helmet on?' … I don't remember any QBs going to the tent after they got hit with a hand." – @johnelway pic.twitter.com/zydh4hZS3I — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) January 1, 2026

Elway Doesn’t Hold Back On League Protecting Signal Callers

When asked by Sharpe what’s something in today’s new NFL that Elway doesn’t approve of, the 1987 NFL MVP, nine-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time Second-team All-Pro had plenty to say.

“I can’t stand that the QB gets hit in the head with a hand, and it’s a penalty. I’m like, ‘Why does he have a helmet on?’ … I don’t remember any QBs going to the tent after they got hit with a hand,” Elway said.

In the same breath Elway mentioned how they should put “skirts on QBs” nowadays.

Elway’s comments brought out the masses on social media, with most agreeing with his sentiments.

“He got his sh-t rocked every week the fact he can speak in complete sentences is a marvel,” a fan said. “I am a raiders fan but all these clips of Shannon and Elway is awesome. Two legends,” another fan said “They need the league to quit coddling them, they can still be tough,” another fan mentioned. “Elway is old school tough. Love it,” another fan quipped. “Tough as nails. Still remember him playing with a bum knee against Pitt early in his playoff career. I still say if a draft were held off all NFL players, John goes #1 overall. He had it all,” another fan spewed. “John Elway is of a different breed. He would have shook it off and completed his pass in most instances. Much respect,” another fan said.

Elway Is Widely Considered A Top 5-10 QB All-Time

Elway is widely regarded as a top five quarterback in NFL history, behind Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes. He’s so highly thought of because of iconic moments like “The Drive” in the 1987 AFC Championship Game win over the Cleveland Browns. Elway earned Super Bowl MVP honors in the team’s Super Bowl 33 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The dynamic Elway is the only quarterback to rush for a touchdown in four different Super Bowls, a true testament to his dual-threat prowess.