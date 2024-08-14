“I Will F—ing End It All. I Don’t Care” | Cleveland Browns Rookie Michael Hall Jr. Arrested Following Alleged Domestic Dispute With Fiancée 

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to build on last year’s playoff run, which was rather surprising when you consider the bevy of injuries suffered by key players during the season.



Most notably, quarterback Deshaun Watson who was lost for the season in a mid-November win over the rival Baltimore Ravens.



That injury, while tough to swallow, didn’t stymie the Browns’ run to the postseason.

In search of adding some quality talent on the defensive line in the draft, team brass settled on former Ohio State Buckeye defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., a back-to-back third-team All Big Ten selection in 2022 and 2023.



Mike Hall Arrested For Domestic Issues

Hall’s arrival was suppose to help the Browns usher in some younger, talented players on the defensive line. That seems to be in serious jeopardy after Hall was arrested following a domestic dispute with his fiancée.

The allegations against Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. are disturbing.

Hall Allegedly Threatened Fiancée With Gun

The NFL has tried its hardest to appear like a league who is tough on domestic violence. That’s the quickest way for a player to be exiled from the league.



Per reports, Hall allegedly threatened his fiancée with a gun after hitting her daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple shares an 11-month old daughter together, but things allegedly got heated when discussing the daughter that isn’t.

From there things got very heated and intense, and per the alleged victim’s mom, Hall threw a bottle at her head, choked her, slammed her head into a wall and smashed in a bedroom door to get her out. Making matters even worse was when he allegedly pulled the handgun he told her:

“I will f—ing end it all. I don’t care.”

Not a good look for Hall, who is now in the spotlight for the one of the main things the NFL stresses at its rookie symposiums after every NFL draft. Wanna kill your career? Engage in some domestic violence and that’s a quick and easy way to lose it all.

It was all there in Mike Hall Jr.'s scouting reports: "The character is such a problem that some teams could drop him off their board." The #Browns keep knowingly acquiring players with "serious character issues".



And then they feign surprise when these guys get into trouble..

Browns Make Statement. Will Let Legal System Play Out

As they do with all domestic violence accusations, the NFL will let the authorities sort it out. In fact, the Browns released a statement in the aftermath of it.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter, which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement.

Sounds like Hall will be shelved until this investigation is sorted out, meaning the rookie won’t see the field anytime soon.



Even worse for him is if found guilty he may not play a down in the league he’s worked so hard to make himself a second-round pick.

If these allegations and accusations are indeed true, you can expect Hall to be prosecuted.



Hall Had Character Issues Prior To Draft

The NFL combine and ensuing team visits are interviews where players are vetted, and many teams questioned Hall’s character. Some went as far to drop him down or off their boards over hearing about his troubles at Ohio State in the locker room and with coaches. Obviously, that wasn’t enough to deter the Browns. who still took Hall in the second round. Now they’re definitely having regrets.