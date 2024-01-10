Jimmy Graham Says “F— the Falcons” As He Defends Saints QB Jameis Winston’s Rationale For Rubbing Salt In Atlanta’s Wounds

The New Orleans Saints have a team-first mentality, and they will do whatever it takes to help their guys out, even if it means showing unsportsmanlike conduct towards an opposing team. Or ignoring their coach’s directive.

In this case the Atlanta Falcons had to deal with the Saints trying to get their beloved running back Jamaal Williams his first rushing touchdown of the season.



Was Jameis Winston Wrong?

The only problem? The Saints were already winning 41-17 and the game was over.

Their head coach Dennis Allen even told them to kneel and finish the game, but their quarterback Jameis Winston wanted nothing to do with kneeling, and according to everyone involved it was a team effort to get Williams his touchdown.

“We put victory [formation] out there, and guys kind of wanted to get him a touchdown. They did that on their own, and that’s unacceptable,” Allen said after the game. “Honestly, I’m not sure exactly what was going on behind that other than they wanted him to score a touchdown.”

Besides, that situation at the end of the game led to soon-to-be-fired Falcons coach Arthur Smith unloading a fury of cusses and profanities at Allen and the Saints.

Almost immediately after that game, Arthur Smith was fired by the Atlanta Falcons. That’s a double whammy no one wants to get hit by, and a horrible way to end your coaching tenure.

Allen wanted to finish the game by the book, but when you’re facing your NFC South divisional rivals who you don’t like, there’s no telling what a team may do to rub it in.



Some talking heads held Winston to blame.

Shannon Sharpe, who is still feeling himself after the Katt Williams interview that is now at 37 million views, called for Winston to be cut and Green to be fired, claiming “he lost the locker room.”

That sentiment of disdain toward Atlanta, was not only echoed by Winston when he changed the play to score Williams’ touchdown, but Saints legendary tight end Jimmy Graham.

Graham stepped in to weigh on Winston’s decision to get another touchdown, defending his qb, while throwing some salt to the Atlanta Falcons.

“This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had,” Graham tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader. Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion. Also, f*ck the Falcons.”

Winston, on the other hand meant no disrespect toward Atlanta, or so he says.

“I think it should be forgotten, especially when the score is already 41-17,” Winston said after the game. “I don’t know how much worse it can get. Got a ton of respect for Arthur Smith and the coach that he is. I think they do some incredible things. I didn’t want to disrespect — that was not my intention.

“My intention was to lead the team that I’ve been with the entire year. We made a collective decision that we wanted to give one of our guys — who they fight with blood, sweat and tears in every game — in the end zone. And I’m going to feel good about it.”

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller has spent his entire career in the NFC South, and has probably played the Atlanta Falcons more times than most players have.

An anti-climatic ending to the season led to a huge outburst of anger and unsportsmanlike activity between two bitter rivals.

Can’t wait for next season.