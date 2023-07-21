Jets’ Michael Clemons Pulls Up to Training Camp Shirtless With Barbed-Wire Bat In Preparation for “Hard Knocks” Debut

Michael Clemons is clearly siding with Sauce Gardner in welcoming the opportunity of being on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The second year defensive tackle showed up to the opening day of training camp on Thursday shirtless and with a barbed-wire bat looking like a scene straight out of “The Walking Dead.”

Michael Clemons showing up to the first day of training camp shirtless. (Photo: @BleacherReport/ Twitter screenshot)

Main Character

Despite Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh not being too happy about the HBO camera crew being around, a few of the young players like Clemons are looking forward to the extra attention.

Each season of “Hard Knocks” has produced a fan favorite. Many believe it will Gardner because of his impressive rookie year as an All-Pro corner and his bold antics that he displayed all season, like walking off of Lambeau Field wearing a cheesehead. Clemons could be making an early case to win over the hearts of Jets fans and diehard football fanatics elsewhere.

He played in all 16 games last season for the Jets. He recorded 36 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. The fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft is looking to have a major impact this year on an already stacked defense. They combined for 45 sacks last season as a team, with 35 of them coming from defensive linemen.

No. 1 Defense In 2023?

The Jets’ defense was not the reason the franchise missed the playoffs for a 12th straight season. They finished the season ranked as the fourth-best defense in the NFL. They allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game and 189.4 passing yards per game.

Clemons will be competing for playing time with Al Woods, Jermaine Johnson II, Marquiss Spencer, Isaiah Mack, Bryce Huff, Deslin Alexandre, and Bradlee Anae. The things that set him apart are his versatility and athleticism, which allow him to play multiple positions.

“On first and second down, he can absolutely demolish the edge and be a great edge setter and do all that and still provide some rush out there,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said during OTAs. “But then on the passing downs, utilizing his athleticism and speed on the guards and centers.”